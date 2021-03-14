Gang of Four changed the way punk sounded

Plenty of new bands continue to look to the Gang of Four template: shouted verses that could double as protest chants, sinewy rhythmic underpinning, enough space to pull a lorry through, and a singular guitar tone that came to define "angular" for all subsequent generations.

Taking their name from four Chinese Communist Party officials accused of treasonous crimes during the Cultural Revolution, Gang of Four came up with fellow bands like the Mekons and Delta 5. "I remember literally Googling 'political punk' and they popped up," Victoria Ruiz, the frontwoman for punk band Downtown Boys, said via email. "Naming your band Gang of Four made us having an album called 'Full Communism' almost seem tepid in comparison."

Gang of Four's lyrics and imagery critiqued colonialism, capitalism and consumerism. They were an influence to bands ranging from R.E.M. to Fugazi, though now their aggressive sound is reflected in similarly energetic followers: '80s punk-funk, '90s rap-metal, and '00s disco-punk all have a through line back to them. But in the past few years, their influence has evolved and widened. Now you can hear strains of the group in the art-rap of Clipping and Run the Jewels, while the guitar feedback from Entertainment's "Love Like Anthrax" rumbled through Frank Ocean's "Futura Free."