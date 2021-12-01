From songcraft to urban planning, for Dar Williams, proximity matters

When Dar Williams shares music from her new album during Wednesday’s show at The Southern Café and Music Hall, listeners will be able to grasp how her approach to songwriting has been shaped by time.

“I’d be quite ungrateful if I didn’t recognize the gifts of time,” Williams said. In “I’ll Meet You Here,” her first album in six years, the singer-songwriter explores how songs, and emotions, can resonate differently after a decade or two away.

In the song “Time Be My Friend,” from which the album takes its title, “I didn’t want to just hit the platitudes,” she said. “I wanted to think of times when time really had been a friend. Time is more a spiral than a straight line, and friendships are really important — and improve with age.”

“Aging Well” is a song on the album that strikes a different chord than it did when she first recorded it.

“Twenty-seven years later, it has changed for me,” she said. “Having two kids and a career that’s been almost thirty years, it’s really true that there are some things you only know by living through them.”

Williams has crafted an organic songwriting process that welcomes inspiration in many forms and doesn’t force anything.