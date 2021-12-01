From songcraft to urban planning, for Dar Williams, proximity matters

When Dar Williams shares music from her new album during Wednesday’s show at The Southern Café and Music Hall, listeners will be able to grasp how her approach to songwriting has been shaped by time.
“I’d be quite ungrateful if I didn’t recognize the gifts of time,” Williams said. In “I’ll Meet You Here,” her first album in six years, the singer-songwriter explores how songs, and emotions, can resonate differently after a decade or two away.
In the song “Time Be My Friend,” from which the album takes its title, “I didn’t want to just hit the platitudes,” she said. “I wanted to think of times when time really had been a friend. Time is more a spiral than a straight line, and friendships are really important — and improve with age.”
“Aging Well” is a song on the album that strikes a different chord than it did when she first recorded it.
“Twenty-seven years later, it has changed for me,” she said. “Having two kids and a career that’s been almost thirty years, it’s really true that there are some things you only know by living through them.”
Williams has crafted an organic songwriting process that welcomes inspiration in many forms and doesn’t force anything.
“There’s nothing preconceived,” she said. “I used to just really put myself in situations where inspiration would come to me,” she said, citing history and art museums as favorite haunts for encounters with the muse. “I combined that more over the years with sitting down with my guitar and seeing what came of it.
“It’s just songs. You never know what they are until you record them and reflect.”
Time isn’t the only topic on her mind as she prepares to return to Charlottesville. Urban planning is another one of Williams’ passions; in 2017, the author published “What I Found in a Thousand Towns: A Touring Musician’s Guide to Rebuilding American Communities — One Coffee Shop, Dog Run & Open-Mike Night at a Time.”
Charlottesville is one of the places she has observed thoughtfully over time — both as a frequent tour stop and the place her grandparents called home.
“I’ve watched Charlottesville grow a lot over the years — and, in many ways, for the better,” Williams said.
“It’s so much fun to look back and go back to a place like Charlottesville, and literally have memories of twenty different visits,” the folk musician said. Her grandparents lived in a small stone house on Jefferson Park Avenue, and Williams said living so close to the University of Virginia kept their minds open to diverse people and ideas over the years.
“I remember my grandmother said she couldn’t get her parking brake down, and she asked ‘a nice hippie’ to help her,” she said with a gentle chuckle. Another time, “I remember being on the phone and my grandparents asked if I was going to the University, and I said, ‘Which one?’’’ Williams said. “And my mother shot me a look.”
There’s a special quality she sees in Charlottesville that has helped it become “a modern Southern city” with a healthy appreciation for walking paths, a deepening sense of social justice, and a combination of “hometown pride and a worldly welcome” that helps people from other places make themselves at home and promotes “healthy civic self-esteem.” It’s a sense of closeness to what people need and how well their living experiences align with their ideals.
“There’s something I call ‘positive proximity,’” she said. “It’s something sociologists call ‘social trust.’”
The concept dives into “the difference between closed-up fists and open palms,” Williams said. “I’ve always been more interested in cities with open palms.”
Williams’ book was inspired by a dinner and conversation at a friend’s home, during which “I thought about how places where people have figured out how to make positive proximity an asset have flourished.”
Her latest book is “Writing a Song That Matters,” which takes its title from the songwriting retreats she leads. Since 2013, Williams has advised retreat participants to “let the song go in the direction in which it matters to you.” And one thing that matters a great deal these days is the beauty of being reunited with live audiences.
“It has been kind of giddy, and the audiences are happy to be there,” Williams said. “It feels like we’re pulling it off. If we can do this, we can have a little bit of normal back.”