'Friendsgiving Revue' celebrates musical bonds at the Jefferson

There may not be any famous "over the river and through the woods" songs about Friendsgiving yet, but if you love carving out some time for your ride-or-die stalwarts, it might be time to change all that.

The informal observance may have started as a way for homesick pals who couldn't head home for Thanksgiving to join forces and share turkey, sides and fellowship, but it has grown into a way to honor the families we choose for ourselves. And if you're looking for a way to celebrate that bond this weekend while more of you are in town for the holiday weekend, the musicians of Chamomile and Whiskey are extending an invitation to you and yours.

Koda Kerl of Chamomile and Whiskey said there will be plenty of time during Saturday's "Friendsgiving Revue" to hear music from the band's catalogue, as well as funky rock tunes from local band Dropping Julia. Throughout the evening, talented friends will be dropping by to share a song or two. So many friends have signed on, in fact, that Kerl said, "Our bass player is referring to it as 'The First Waltz.'" making a fond reference to The Band's famous Thanksgiving Day show in 1976.

"We thought it would be fun to get everybody together," Kerl said. "We wanted to have an eclectic approach. Basically, it has been crazy the past few years. We played far less often than we'd hoped. One festival was canceled by a hurricane. We had a sold-out show downtown that got rained out."

Bringing friends on board after so many COVID-related frustrations and weather interruptions has taken on a new urgency.

For example, Kerl said he has wanted to collaborate with his friend Sondai, "an incredible rapper," for ages.

"I have this song that I'd written over the pandemic that had a cool riff, and I put it on the back burner," he said. "I sent it to him, and he was so excited. He has already written some verses."

Getting a chance to share a stage with longtime friend Devon Sproule and share the songs they'd prepared for a rained-out show also stirs anticipation.

Local rock legend Charlie Pastorfield will be there; he and Kerl have been friends for years, and Kerl plays one of Pastorfield's old guitars. "It's kind of an honor for me to have him here," Kerl said.

Beleza members Berto Sales and Madeline Holly Sales will be on hand with funky Latin beats and harmonies. "Those people are so talented, and they're the loveliest people," Kerl said.

The presence of Lord Nelson, filled with friends from Kerl's Nelson County upbringing, "won't be a surprise to anyone who knows us," Kerl said. "Our fathers were in a band together."

Sally Rose also will be at the table to rock out the revue.

Since the first "Friendsgiving Revue" that Chamomile and Whiskey presented with the Hackensaw Boys, each event has offered an opportunity to catch up with fellow musicians and friends and be blown away by the music they've been creating. And after a hectic year of trying to bounce back after pandemic pauses and scrubbed shows, Kerl said, it's even more welcome.

"It's the curse of being a musician," he said with a chuckle. "You're always busy on the weekends, and that's when your friends are playing."

Tickets for Saturday's show are $15. And if you'd like to be the generous friend this holiday weekend, pick up a ticket four-pack for $48. Not only will you save $3 per person, but you'll have a spare ticket to share in case you run into someone you've missed for a long time.

