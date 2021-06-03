 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fridays After Five resumes June 18 with Chamomile & Whiskey, Shagwuf
0 comments

Fridays After Five resumes June 18 with Chamomile & Whiskey, Shagwuf

Charlottesville's Fridays After Five outdoor concert series will resume at 5:30 p.m. June 18 with the music of headliner Chamomile & Whiskey and opener Shagwuf in Ting Pavilion at the east end of the Downtown Mall.

After taking a break in 2020 as a result of the COVID19 pandemic, the series returns with local acts performing a variety of musical genres, including rock, funk, go-go, rhythm and blues, and dance party favorites.

Free concerts will be offered from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 17. Thousands of volunteers will work in the concession areas to help the local nonprofit groups that will share in the proceeds.

The following bands are scheduled:

June 18: Chamomile & Whiskey, Shagwuf

June 25: Wild Common, 14 Stories

July 2: Ebony Groove, E&J Band

July 9: Dropping Julia, Boxed Lunch

July 16: Erin & The Wildfire, Spudnik

July 23: Jon Spear Band, Billy & The Backbeats

July 30: Richelle Claiborne, Mojo Pie

Aug. 6: The Barons, Pale Blue Dot

Aug. 13: The Gladstones, The Derelectrics

Aug. 20: Groove Train, The Chardonnays

Aug. 27: Free Union, Tonal Strangers

Sept. 3: The Skip Castro Band, Ken Farmer & The Authenticators

The bands for Sept. 10 and 17 will be announced later.

Before you go, check out the pavilion's COVID-19 safety precautions online.

Audience members who have not received COVID-19 vaccinations must keep their masks on at all times. Those who have received their vaccinations are encouraged to wear their masks in crowded places, such as the entry gates and the concessions areas. Anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask at all times is encouraged to do so.

Admission is free. For information, go to tingpavilion.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell's first film in six years

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Music on the Patio by The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540)…

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, May 30

Music on the Patio by Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, r…

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, June 3

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard! food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert