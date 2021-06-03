Fridays After Five resumes June 18 with Chamomile & Whiskey, Shagwuf

Charlottesville's Fridays After Five outdoor concert series will resume at 5:30 p.m. June 18 with the music of headliner Chamomile & Whiskey and opener Shagwuf in Ting Pavilion at the east end of the Downtown Mall.
After taking a break in 2020 as a result of the COVID19 pandemic, the series returns with local acts performing a variety of musical genres, including rock, funk, go-go, rhythm and blues, and dance party favorites.
Free concerts will be offered from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 17. Thousands of volunteers will work in the concession areas to help the local nonprofit groups that will share in the proceeds.
The following bands are scheduled:
June 18: Chamomile & Whiskey, Shagwuf
June 25: Wild Common, 14 Stories
July 2: Ebony Groove, E&J Band
July 9: Dropping Julia, Boxed Lunch
July 16: Erin & The Wildfire, Spudnik
July 23: Jon Spear Band, Billy & The Backbeats
July 30: Richelle Claiborne, Mojo Pie
Aug. 6: The Barons, Pale Blue Dot
Aug. 13: The Gladstones, The Derelectrics
Aug. 20: Groove Train, The Chardonnays
Aug. 27: Free Union, Tonal Strangers
Sept. 3: The Skip Castro Band, Ken Farmer & The Authenticators
The bands for Sept. 10 and 17 will be announced later.
Before you go, check out the pavilion's COVID-19 safety precautions online.
Audience members who have not received COVID-19 vaccinations must keep their masks on at all times. Those who have received their vaccinations are encouraged to wear their masks in crowded places, such as the entry gates and the concessions areas. Anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask at all times is encouraged to do so.
Admission is free. For information, go to tingpavilion.com.