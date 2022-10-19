Free Bridge Quintet salutes Charlie Parker's centennial at last

Audiences can enjoy a postponed centennial tribute when the Free Bridge Quintet presents “Bird Song: The Music of Charlie Parker” at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium.

The University of Virginia jazz quintet originally scheduled the program for the spring of 2020 to honor the 100th anniversary of the legendary alto saxophonist’s birth, but the pandemic had other plans.

This weekend’s program will put saxophonist Jeff Decker in the spotlight; he will perform with John D’earth on trumpet, Robert Jospé on drums, Peter Spaar on bass and the quintet’s newest members, Calvin Brown, on piano.

Parking will be available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street, in the C1 lot on McCormick Road and in the parking lots at the UVa Corner. Audience members who use handicapped parking spaces can find them in the small lot adjacent to Bryant Hall.

Tickets are $15; UVa faculty and staff members pay $13, while students pay $5. UVa students who reserve seats in advance can get in for free. Get tickets online at artsboxofficevirginia.edu, or call (434) 924-3376. Tickets also may be purchased in person at the box office one hour before the concert.

For information, contact the Department of Music at (434) 924-3052.