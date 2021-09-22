For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper

“A byproduct of cowriting with somebody is that you really get to know them in a new and deeper way,” said Sean Watkins.

The comment might seem a little odd; Watkins, after all, was speaking in part of working with his sister Sara Watkins on the most recent Watkins Family Hour album, “brother sister.” In the larger context of how each sibling collaborates in general, it makes more sense.

“Every time you co-write with somebody, you’re doing therapy on each other — at least in the way that we tend to write in our circle of friends,” Sean Watkins explained. “ You have to come into it and warm up. The quickest way to do that is to get pretty deep pretty quick. That usually, helpfully primes the creative pump for writing. That usually turns into fuel for a song. It’s a great way to reconnect with someone and catch up. Even though [Sara and I] are together all the time and we’re always working together, there’s still parts of your life that you don’t touch on unless you have a reason. Writing songs facilitates lots of conversations that we might not have had otherwise.”