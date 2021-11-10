For ukulelist Shimabukuro, stepping out of comfort zone pays off

That momentum led to a string of remarkable collaborations for “Jake & Friends.” Shimabukuro let his guests pick the pieces they wanted to play and he would learn them. Except for three exceptions, they would get together and record the cuts live in the studio.

“It felt so casual and laid back,” he said. “And that’s the vibe of the record: real intimate.”

With every pairing, Shimabukuro took away something new, constantly learning and still sounding excited about his experiences. He was quick to mention the joy of working with Kenny Loggins.

“I got to see his process as he produces and arranges,” he said. “I didn’t realize this about him: all the other parts that you hear — he hears all the lines in his head. So when we brought the bass player in, he was singing a very specific line. If he played one thing that was not in the same rhythm Kenny sang, he would stop him. It was amazing to see how he just had a clear picture in his head of what the end result was going to be.”