For Trans-Siberian Orchestra, songs reignite show's splendor

Fans will sing along to all of them — and there’s no way to say for sure how many marriage proposals have happened during performances over the years of “Christmas Canon,” which is set to the tune of Johann Pachelbel’s famous “Canon in D Major,” a wedding mainstay — but “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” has a magic all its own.

“But every time we play that, like Al said, when the first notes of that song start, the room just lights up, because there’s nothing like it,” Plate said.

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” tells the story of an angel who is sent to Earth on Christmas Eve to find what best represents humanity and the quest to reunite a young girl and her father. Reuniting with fans in person this year has extra impact for the musicians who’ve told the story time after time, and they’re willing to do what it takes to reignite the connections, even in the midst of a pandemic.

The musicians are willing to follow pandemic precautions wherever they go, because they aren’t taking anything for granted.

“As far as safety and stuff like that goes, that’s going to be a state-by state situation. I think I could speak for Jeff on this one saying we’ll show up in hazmat suits and play, dude,” Pitrelli said. “We’re just like caged animals chomping at the bit. To not do what we’ve been doing for 20-something years, to have that taken away from us last year, you love something this much, once you have it back in your hands, you love it, you cherish it, protect it that much more. So I just want to put a guitar around my shoulders and stand out in stage center and say, ‘Let’s go.’”

