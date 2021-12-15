For Trans-Siberian Orchestra, songs reignite show's splendor

One of the bittersweet moments of enjoying your favorite Christmas music tours is the moment when you suddenly feel alone in a sea of fellow fans. It’s the moment you realize that because the musicians who are making your holidays more special with stirring music are on the road, they’ll be far away from their own families on the big day.
For the members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, touring in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” the rock holiday album that introduced millions of fans to the musical vision of the late founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill, is bringing a swirl of emotions. But after so many months away from audiences as a result of pandemic restrictions on live performances, one of the strongest feelings is joy.
The musicians’ families are sharing the love by adjusting holiday schedules and celebrating together once the performers are home; the tour wraps up Dec. 30 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. But in the meantime, at each concert — including Thursday’s tour stop at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena — you can be sure as an audience member that the musicians are celebrating right along with you.
“Listen, every time we start the opening notes to ‘Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24’ is a special moment because, again, I remember playing those notes for the first time,” guitarist Al Pitrelli said. “Like I had just said earlier, a song like ‘Ornament’ really resonates with me because I miss all five of my children, and I want to put my arms around them on Christmas Eve.
“Our Christmas Eve will be New Year’s Eve in my house, so that’s when we celebrate. This Christmas Day, we’re coming home to watch the audience sing that along with us. I’m probably going to cry like a 4-year-old because I missed doing this, and I love that we’re all celebrating Paul’s work again.”
Drummer Jeff Plate agreed.
“I would say ‘Christmas Eve/Sarajevo. I mean, that’s the song,” Plate said when asked if any specific songs will have special resonance this year. “That’s the song that really started this whole thing. All these years later, it’s still the driving force behind what we do.
“No matter how many times during the show we play this song, people are on their feet. They absolutely love it.
“I was being kind of silly one day and I tried to figure out how many times I’ve actually played that song. It’s got to be at least 2,500 times, if not more.”
Musicians and listeners alike will be savoring other songs in the show. “Ornament,” as Pirelli mentioned, stirs plenty of sentiment. So will “This Christmas Day,” “Promises to Keep,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy” and “Old City Bar.” And fans are likely to get emotional during a second set filled with greatest-hits favorites, which include “Christmas Canon” and “Wizards in Winter.”
Fans will sing along to all of them — and there’s no way to say for sure how many marriage proposals have happened during performances over the years of “Christmas Canon,” which is set to the tune of Johann Pachelbel’s famous “Canon in D Major,” a wedding mainstay — but “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” has a magic all its own.
“But every time we play that, like Al said, when the first notes of that song start, the room just lights up, because there’s nothing like it,” Plate said.
“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” tells the story of an angel who is sent to Earth on Christmas Eve to find what best represents humanity and the quest to reunite a young girl and her father. Reuniting with fans in person this year has extra impact for the musicians who’ve told the story time after time, and they’re willing to do what it takes to reignite the connections, even in the midst of a pandemic.
The musicians are willing to follow pandemic precautions wherever they go, because they aren’t taking anything for granted.
“As far as safety and stuff like that goes, that’s going to be a state-by state situation. I think I could speak for Jeff on this one saying we’ll show up in hazmat suits and play, dude,” Pitrelli said. “We’re just like caged animals chomping at the bit. To not do what we’ve been doing for 20-something years, to have that taken away from us last year, you love something this much, once you have it back in your hands, you love it, you cherish it, protect it that much more. So I just want to put a guitar around my shoulders and stand out in stage center and say, ‘Let’s go.’”