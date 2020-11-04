For Peter Larsen, pursuing musical dreams in pandemic takes patience, humility

But middle school brought “a time of travel when my world was turned upside down,” Larsen said. “I came home from school, and my parents said, ‘How about London for a year?’

“My small middle-school brain was terrified about moving and leaving all my friends. But it was a transformative experience.”

Larsen was fascinated by the buskers and street musicians he saw on London’s bustling streets. He soon figured out a way to get his bearings in this new environment.

“I asked my parents for a guitar,” he said. “All I did that summer was try to learn the guitar. I was playing up to six hours a day.”

When the school year started, he began guitar lessons with Mete Ege. “He was a Turkish rock star,” Larsen said.

Soon, he realized, “I have all the elements; I need to start writing songs,” he said. Guitar in hand, the eighth-grader wrote his first songs while gazing out his bedroom window at the London streetscape.

“That’s the first time I really thought of myself as an artist,” Larsen said.

This time, the pandemic is the disruption, shuttering venues and blotting out bookings. Even intimate shows are hard to come by in an era of social distancing.