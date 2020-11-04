For Peter Larsen, pursuing musical dreams in pandemic takes patience, humility

Peter Larsen had different expectations for how 2020 was going to play out. The singer-songwriter, a second-year University of Virginia student, was going to be balancing his studies with a steady schedule of performances to share his new music and build his audiences. He’d be spending quality time in 2021 on house shows to make connections with listeners and build some buzz.
In the wake of the pandemic, it would be easy to panic, to pout, to waste time spinning his wheels. Instead, Larsen traveled to Atlanta over the summer to record three new tracks to drop this fall. When the first song was released Oct. 29, Larsen had a low-key “mini-release party” with his roommates, instead of the bash full of listeners he’d envisioned.
What’s keeping the up-and-coming musician on track is the realization that he didn’t get where he already is overnight. He has weathered challenges before and grown from them, and, pandemic or no pandemic, his deliberate approach eventually is going to get him where he needs to be.
“Now, in college, I feel like my artistry is at a launching point,” Larsen said. “I’m totally excited.”
Larsen’s musical journey began early in his childhood in Southern California.
“When I was 6 years old, I started playing the piano. My teacher was Sarah Grandpre,” he said. “She was one of the main reasons I fell in love with music.”
But middle school brought “a time of travel when my world was turned upside down,” Larsen said. “I came home from school, and my parents said, ‘How about London for a year?’
“My small middle-school brain was terrified about moving and leaving all my friends. But it was a transformative experience.”
Larsen was fascinated by the buskers and street musicians he saw on London’s bustling streets. He soon figured out a way to get his bearings in this new environment.
“I asked my parents for a guitar,” he said. “All I did that summer was try to learn the guitar. I was playing up to six hours a day.”
When the school year started, he began guitar lessons with Mete Ege. “He was a Turkish rock star,” Larsen said.
Soon, he realized, “I have all the elements; I need to start writing songs,” he said. Guitar in hand, the eighth-grader wrote his first songs while gazing out his bedroom window at the London streetscape.
“That’s the first time I really thought of myself as an artist,” Larsen said.
This time, the pandemic is the disruption, shuttering venues and blotting out bookings. Even intimate shows are hard to come by in an era of social distancing.
“For smaller artists, the logical first step is to do house shows,” Larsen said. “There’s something so valuable about the connection you make at live shows. That’s where the beauty of being an artist is. You get to connect with your audiences in an intimate way.”
As a fan, he gets it. After hearing an inspiring performance and making a connection, “I become an ambassador for that person because I saw their face and watched them perform,” he said.
“Those kinds of events are limited right now. There are still ways to record and create, but creating live shows is quite a challenge right now.”
Just as he did when he drank in technical guidance from treasured teachers and inspiration from spirited street performers, Larsen decided to turn his focus outward rather than inward. To build the grass-roots, authentic base he seeks, “that means collaborating with other artists,” he said.
“The main way to overcome challenges is to connect with people who are farther down the line and have more experience than I do,” he said. “Connecting with people. Connecting with mentors who are going to have more experience that I can learn from. That’s how I plan to persevere.”
To listen to his music and learn more, go to www.peterlarsensounds.com, https://www.instagram.com/peter larsenn/ and https://open.spotify.com/artist/3bK3ntrgGTkm2thv1Sf3Kv?si=hdsJbLiwRQ-B48F5Es-DVg.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!