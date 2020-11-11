Following the muse took Susan Alcorn into new territory for pedal steel

Listening to pedal steel guitar player Susan Alcorn play the classic “Sleep Walk” reveals plenty about her approach to music. Her rendition stands firmly in her experimental jazz world while nodding slyly to her country roots. Alcorn, one of pedal steel’s great innovators, takes a little bit from everywhere and uses it to fashion something utterly new.
“All I can say I am is a combination of whatever things that I’ve listened to and played and that I’ve been drawn to through the years and that have affected me and somehow I’ve internalized it,” Alcorn said. “I hear something psychedelic and that’s cool. I hear Doc Watson and that’s nice, or I hear Tammy Wynette singing — I love her phrasing — or Roberta Flack. What I am is sort of what I’m able to bring to that, whatever I’m able to pitch in. And then your own experiences, how you feel about life, whatever is deep for you personally.”
It might surprise current fans, but Alcorn played “pretty much only country music professionally for a number of years.” While she was doing that work, mostly in Houston, she explored her other tastes, like the blues, classical music, jazz music like that of John Coltrane and Ornette Coleman, and even Bulgarian folk music. These wide-ranging interests eventually would coalesce into her contemporary sound, but it took time.
“The pedal steel — there’s a learning curve. It’s not an easy instrument to learn,” she explained. “It took me a while to get the skills that I needed to be able to play the kind of music that I play now with at least a little degree of competence.”
Part of that process involved developing her own preferred tuning, essentially taking a C6 (what you might hear in Western swing, for example) and adding a D-string to bring in a ninth.
“You can’t strum a nice, big, fat chord,” Alcorn said. “The positive thing is that it expands your harmonic language considerably. I was able to get a lot more interesting chords. Having the D makes it so that you don’t have to move the bar around quite so much. For me, it helps me use my imagination.”
With that expanded language — the tuning that Alcorn says is best for her — she finds it easier to collaborate with other musicians. As she learns a new piece, her tuning “makes it immeasurably easier to figure things out because I have a broader palette.”
With that move away from traditional country pedal steel, which she still speaks of fondly and admiringly, Alcorn took some criticism from that scene.
“There’s a bunch of steel guitars who pride themselves on hating everything I do,” Alcorn said. “It made me kind of sad, because these people thought I was destroying their beautiful instrument and playing garbage. A handful of people were paying attention to it and liked it, and that pissed them off even more.”
As she considered the need to follow her muse, Alcorn referenced Mary Oliver’s poem “The Summer Day” and its questioning of how we spend our lives.
“That’s how I feel about music,” she said. “Are you going to copy what other people have done? Are you going to make that your life’s work? That’s fine for some people, but for me, I just think there are deeper things to express and better places to go.”
Alcorn recognizes that “there’s always pushback” when someone tries to move their art forward. She sees that pattern applied to Ornette Coleman, Cecil Taylor and Philip Glass.
She saw a little of that as she moved into the jazz world, noting that sometimes guitarists will approach improvisation by stringing together their licks until running out of ideas. She doesn’t think herself as a jazz musician (“I’m not doing gigs playing bebop ... I didn’t live and breathe Charlie Parker”), but she hasn’t run into that herself. In her “small section of the jazz world,” people might find the pedal steel exotic, but they’re more concerned about a player’s ideas and how she can play.
Without going to a conservatory, and with being self-taught, Alcorn explored her broader interests, and she’s been able to put all that into remarkable music, as on her new release “Pedernal.” Finding that particular element she can “pitch in,” along with those personal meanings, helps her compose and perform something very specific.
“What is it you’re trying to convey?” she asked. “That’s in the large sense, not in the particular sense. That’s what differentiates me from other people who more easily fall into the categories.”
With “Pedernal,” Alcorn has the freedom to convey that differentiated artistry. With some financing behind her, she brought in some friends that she’s played with over the past 10 to 15 years and write for them.
Thinking of her experience with bassist Michael Formanek as just one example, Alcorn said, “If I don’t write the bass part out completely — and the same with the rest of them — I know that they’ll be able to play something that sounds really good that fits with the music.”
She explained that when she first heard violinist Mark Feldman play, she “was taken with his approach,” noting that his playing was “emotive,” but still “weird.”
“I could write things that were angular and microtonal and he could get those right away,” she said. “He’s a master at that.”
Alcorn and guitarist Mary Halvorson have plenty together frequently, so it was a clear fit.
“We could go our weird places. It’s always such a joy,” Alcorn said. “When she does her own shows, she’s just ... geez … She’s like that: you play something and she just has that hear to be able to hear something and play something along with it that puts it in another space.”
Drummer Ryan Sawyer plays in a way that’s “extremely fluid with rhythm,” and since Alcorn had known him ever since she moved to Baltimore, the connection comes through.
With stunning yet comfortable quintet in place, Alcorn could take her writing to memorable places, blending both theoretical influences and personal experience. Alcorn spoke of Pauline Oliveros, considering her thinking “more on sound, and what does a note mean and how is that different from sound.”
“What I got from her was similar to John Cage, whom she was very fond of,” Alcorn continued. “What John Cage said is that music is an invention of the mind. There are all these sounds from everywhere going on constantly, into your ears, into your brain, and somewhere inside you you sort things out ... but, really, it’s your brain that’s doing all that. It’s making its own logic from vibrations from the seeming chaos to come in.”
With that in mind, she moves to thinking about composers like Krzysztof Penderecki and the use of quarter tones or noise that “though not technically being a note, can approach being a note, having a pitch, can add something.”
That sort of theory merges with particular experiences on “Pedernal.” The title track takes its name from a mountain near where Alcorn spent a month in a remote casita working on the album, mixing the majestic sense of “looking at that volcanic mountain” with more gentle moments. Other tracks come from time with Anasazi cliff ruins and a desert finch. There’s the impact of Czech sci-fi play and even a song begun in the throes of food poisoning.
The album closes with “Northeast Rising Sun,” a joyful, energetic cut that includes Qawwali-style music and, after an album of serious listening, a false start with the musicians laughing, and a title inspired by a sign on Interstate 95.
It’s part of Alcorn’s strength as a composer that an album so abounding in inspiration would cohere so well.
“The original ideas would come into my head like food poisoning in Poland,” Alcorn said.
Fortunately, her compositions turned into something far more enjoyable. If the resulting stew mixes Oliveros and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with Eastern European robots and an allegedly country-Western instrument, it’s all just part of the singular vision of chef Alcorn.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!