Following the muse took Susan Alcorn into new territory for pedal steel

“That’s how I feel about music,” she said. “Are you going to copy what other people have done? Are you going to make that your life’s work? That’s fine for some people, but for me, I just think there are deeper things to express and better places to go.”

Alcorn recognizes that “there’s always pushback” when someone tries to move their art forward. She sees that pattern applied to Ornette Coleman, Cecil Taylor and Philip Glass.

She saw a little of that as she moved into the jazz world, noting that sometimes guitarists will approach improvisation by stringing together their licks until running out of ideas. She doesn’t think herself as a jazz musician (“I’m not doing gigs playing bebop ... I didn’t live and breathe Charlie Parker”), but she hasn’t run into that herself. In her “small section of the jazz world,” people might find the pedal steel exotic, but they’re more concerned about a player’s ideas and how she can play.

Without going to a conservatory, and with being self-taught, Alcorn explored her broader interests, and she’s been able to put all that into remarkable music, as on her new release “Pedernal.” Finding that particular element she can “pitch in,” along with those personal meanings, helps her compose and perform something very specific.