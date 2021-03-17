Festy planning initial outdoor performances for April

Starting in April, FESTY will present more than 150 socially distanced concerts at three outdoor locations, including Earlysville's Chisholm Vineyards. The other venues are Woodlands Nature Reserve in Charleston, South Carolina, and Lake Eden, Black Mountain, in Asheville, North Carolina.

The music festival is planning 50 dates for each location between April and November, starting with Keller Williams on April 9 and 10 at Woodlands Nature Reserve and Carbon Leaf on April 16 at Lake Eden, Black Mountain, and April 17 at Chisholm Vineyards, according to a Wednesday news release.

FESTY is taking safety precautions to present outdoor live performances. Co-founder Michael Allenby said in the release that the limited-capacity events will provide completely contactless food and beverage service and sanitary operating procedures.

Since 2010, FESTY has been known for combining family-friendly shows by established and emerging rock, blues, reggae, folk and indie performers with opportunities for outdoor recreation in picturesque settings and an eco-friendly emphasis. It presented 14 events in 2020.

Tickets will be sold in two-person, four-person and six-person pods to reserve designated areas for listeners at safe distances from others. Each pod will be at least 6 feet from other pods.

Livestream tickets also will be available for some shows. For tickets and details, go totheFESYY.com.