Etheridge to headline Charlottesville Free Clinic concert
Melissa Etheridge will headline the 17th annual benefit concert for the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The Grammy Award winner's performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Ting Pavilion.

Proceeds raised by the concerts help provide health care, mental health services, dental care and prescriptions for uninsured and underinsured working adults at no cost to the patient. The clinic served more than 2,400 people last year. The Free Clinic also presents Clinica Latina twice a month, providing an all-Spanish-speaking clinic environment.

Previous headliners for Free Clinic concerts have included Lyle Lovett, Brandi Carlile, Bruce Hornsby, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at www.cvillefreeclinic.org/concert. Keep in mind that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will not support the Free Clinic.  To learn more, go to cvillefreeclinic.org/concert, email willa@cvillefreeclinic.org or dial (434) 295-8966.

