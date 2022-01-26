Dopapod serving up food for thought at The Southern

The band Dopapod scheduled a year-long break for 2018.

Then the pandemic hit.

“Had we known that the pandemic was coming, we might have reconsidered,” keyboardist and vocalist Eli Winderman said. “If anything, it was a warmup for the pandemic.”

The goals for the hiatus year — giving each musician a chance to rest, recharge and dive into individual interests — paid off. Guitarist and vocalist Rob Compa, bassist Chuck Jones and drummer Neal “Fro” Evans and Winderman, who have comprised the band’s lineup since 2010, invested time in themselves, and it enriched their shared endeavor.

“Everybody wrote,” Winderman said. “Everybody came back with some new toys. It was great to have the time away and come back with new ideas and new energy.”

He said that Dopapod, which will perform Friday at The Southern Café and Music Hall, looks forward to returning to Charlottesville with that new energy — and some new music.

“It’s always fun there,” he said. “We prefer playing smaller places, because the sound is tight. You can hear each other better in the smaller rooms.” And the prog-rock outfit is bringing a fresh single that’s offering some timely food for thought.

“Think” is a song Winderman calls “progressive, but accessible,” and its plea for crafting informed opinions is right on time. The song doesn’t take a political stance, but it calls on listeners to pull back from parroting popular slogans without first examining and reflecting on them.

“The lyrics of that song are kind of playing with the balance of opposites,” Winderman said. “Why can’t we all just think for ourselves and not fall into groupthink? Don’t fall into the trap of agreeing with whatever the authorities are in your life.”

For a band that enjoys using palindromes as album titles, wordplay is important. One line from “Think” serves as an example: “You can do no wrong, as long as you do everything right all of the time.” But in today’s climate, it’s important to be more than just clever.

“It’s more than wordplay; left and right, right and wrong,” Winderman said.

The song grew from a nibble of a melody.

“It started because of the guitar riff,” Winderman said. “I heard him [Compa] from across the room and asked, ‘What was that?’ We basically wrote the whole song off of that riff.”

Words remain relatively new in the band’s creative process; lyrics didn’t join the party until the group’s third album.

“We usually start with the music,” Winderman said. “This band started out as an instrumental band.”

The collaborative process got a boost from the restorative break.

“We all kind of write on our own and bring it in,” Winderman said. “People have ideas to make it better.”

The process boils down to trust, whether that means trusting each other’s advice to make a good song great or trusting a carefully honed and treasured sense of ensemble to lift the live show to new musical heights.

“That’s kind of our whole thing. Our focus is on the live show,” Winderman said. “We focus on each other. We try to make every show unique. Our main goal is to listen to each other and kind of let things happen on their own.”

The transcendent moments the band members long for arrive when each musician is solidly in his element, but bringing out the best in each of his teammates. And the more carefully the musicians listen, the more likely they are to let each other shine.

“I kind of think of it like a basketball team,” Winderman said. “Someone’s open, and you pass them the ball, and they can do something wonderful with it.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.