Despite musical success, Casting Crowns keeps its focus on ministry

Casting Crowns stays busy on the road sharing its contemporary Christian hits with audiences, but its members don’t let the trappings of the rock lifestyle go to their heads. The musicians normally get home in time for church on Sunday, and by the time Monday rolls around, it’s business as usual.

“We travel mainly Thursday through Saturday,” frontman Mark Hall said. “I’m in church through the week.”

Despite all the hit singles, platinum-selling albums and legions of fans, Hall still sees himself not as a rock star, but a youth pastor. He has spent 25 years in student ministry in Florida and now Georgia. And he said the band members’ shared devotion to ministry remains at the heart of everything they do.

“We’re all of the same heart. Jesus and ministry is the unifying element,” Hall said. “When we’re coming to your town, we’re not bringing Jesus. He’s already there.”

Casting Crowns has plenty of new music to share during Tuesday’s concert at John Paul Jones Arena, including “Scars in Heaven,” “Crazy People” and “The Power of the Cross.” Hall will perform the songs with Juan DeVevo, Josh Mix, Melodee DeVevo, Megan Garrett, Jack Williams and John Michael Hall, who is Hall’s son.

“My son, John Michael, is my bass player,” Hall said. “It’s so awesome having my boy with me.”

Hall’s three daughters also travel with the family — which will be growing in August, when John Michael Hall and his wife will be welcoming their first child. Mark Hall is looking forward to the arrival of his first grandchild; the joy in his voice is unmistakable.

He relishes being back in front of live audiences after the pandemic stilled stages.

“Anytime you look out from the stage and you see a family praying together, worshipping together, it reminds you why you do what you do,” he said. “It’s good being back out with people. There’s such a hunger to be together and having everyone else worshipping.”

Concert venues weren’t the only ones closing their doors out of necessity; churches across the country also skipped services to keep parishioners safe and then reopened with masks, seating restrictions and other safety precautions — not to mention a new sense of responsibility.

“We sort of took it for granted,” Hall said of in-person worship. Although online worship has served an important role during the pandemic, “none of that will ever replace a local church.”

“We like the anonymity of online church,” he said, but meeting regularly with others “can hold us accountable when we need it.”

Hall bases his songs on passages from the Bible, knowing that although music can bring a message home in a meaningful way, attending a concert isn’t a substitute for doing one’s own study, research and reflection to deepen faith.

During Casting Crowns’ shows, fans of such hits as “Lifesong,” “Praise You in the Storm” and “Until the Whole World Hears” can hold their phones up toward the screens behind the band to learn the Bible verses on which Hall’s songs are based. “I’m trying to write arrows that point to God,” he said.

Taking the time to look up the verses can be a valuable exercise in pursuing an active faith.

“For years, believers have sort of gotten into a pattern of going into a building and being fed,” Hall said. “We have realized that we do not know how to feed ourselves. You have to find your own faith, not your pastor’s faith.”

Hall also recommends journaling as a way to examine faith and feelings, even if it doesn’t lead to chart-topping hit songs. “Everyone should sit down and jot out their thoughts once in a while, and see where your feelings are,” he said.

The band recently finished The Healer Tour, which shared music from “Healer,” its 2022 album, with listeners. Fans will be pleased to hear that there’s more music in store.

“We decided to release the ‘Healer’ album in two parts,” Hall said. The second album, though finished, still is a few months away from release.

