David McCormick named executive director of Early Music America

David McCormick, artistic director of Early Music Access Project, has been named executive director of Early Music America.
The Baroque violinist and scholar previously served as executive director of Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival and Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival. He was awarded a fellowship with the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies to research the repertoire of free and enslaved Black musicians associated with Monticello and serves an executive producer for the upcoming film “Black Fiddlers.”
A founding member of the medieval ensemble Alkemie, McCormick was founding artistic director of Three Notch’d Road: The Charlottesville Baroque Ensemble. He was the 2017 recipient of Shenandoah Conservatory’s Rising Stars Alumni Award.