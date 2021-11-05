 Skip to main content
David McCormick named executive director of Early Music America
David McCormick named executive director of Early Music America

David McCormick, artistic director of Early Music Access Project, has been named executive director of Early Music America.

The Baroque violinist and scholar previously served as executive director of Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival and Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival. He was awarded a fellowship with the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies to research the repertoire of free and enslaved Black musicians associated with Monticello and serves an executive producer for the upcoming film “Black Fiddlers.”

A founding member of the medieval ensemble Alkemie, McCormick was founding artistic director of Three Notch’d Road: The Charlottesville Baroque Ensemble. He was the 2017 recipient of Shenandoah Conservatory’s Rising Stars Alumni Award.

Symphony's principal bass steps into spotlight
Music

Symphony's principal bass steps into spotlight

Spaar, who holds the symphony's Robert and Ruth Cross Principal Bass Chair, has served as principal bass since 1993 and is the longest-tenured member of the symphony. Fans also know him for his busy jazz career; he founded Free Bridge Quintet, UVa's jazz quintet in residence.

