Dave Matthews to perform Thursday in Small Stage Series
Dave Matthews will perform an acoustic set in a secret outdoor location at 7 p.m. Thursday for SiriusXM and Pandora’s “Small Stage Series.”
The concert will air for SiriusXM radio subscribers on Dave Matthews Band Radio Channel 30.
Kane Brown also will perform on the series at noon and 8 p.m. Thursday; he can be heard on SiriusXM’s The Highway Channel 56.
Coming up in the series will be Brandi Carlile on Aug. 22, Shaggy on Aug. 26, Coldplay on Sept. 23 and Kenny Chesney on Sept. 30. For details, go to siriusxm.com.
United Nations of Comedy Tour
returns for 10th annual show Nov. 6
The 10th annual visit of the United Nations of Comedy Tour is scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater.
This year’s lineup will include Funnyman Skiba, a four-time BRET Comic View Allstar; Liz Miele, who has performed on Comedy Central, Hulu and ASX; Brendan Eyre, who has appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and Comedy Central; and Antoine Scott, who has been seen on “Showtime @ the Apollo” and Bill Bellamy’s “Who Got Jokes?” on TV ONE.
Out of an abundance of caution, masks will be required, even if patrons have been fully vaccinated. Masks will be provided upon request.
Tickets are $39.50 and are available online at theparamount.net and unitednationsofcomedy.com and from the Paramount’s box office at (434) 979-1333.
Virginia Film Festival will present ‘The Neutral Ground,’ discussion
The Virginia Film Festival will present a free livestreamed event at 7 p.m. Monday that will feature director C.J. Hunt in a conversation with moderator Daniel Fairley II, Charlottesville’s Youth Opportunity Coordinator focused on Black Male Achievement.
The event is part of the festival’s “Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series.”
The virtual discussion will focus on Hunt’s new documentary, “The Neutral Ground,” which follows the city of New Orleans’ fight over Civil War monuments. Hunt began filming the New Orleans City Council’s 2015 vote to remove four Confederate monuments.
When the removal was halted by death threats, Hunt’s original idea for a comedy short became an exploration of why the Lost Cause from 1865 continues to have such power in present-day America.
Registration is required; each viewer who registers will receive a direct link to watch “The Neutral Ground” on Sunday. To register, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.
From staff reports