Dave Matthews to perform Thursday in Small Stage Series

Dave Matthews will perform an acoustic set in a secret outdoor location at 7 p.m. Thursday for SiriusXM and Pandora’s “Small Stage Series.”

The concert will air for SiriusXM radio subscribers on Dave Matthews Band Radio Channel 30.

Kane Brown also will perform on the series at noon and 8 p.m. Thursday; he can be heard on SiriusXM’s The Highway Channel 56.

Coming up in the series will be Brandi Carlile on Aug. 22, Shaggy on Aug. 26, Coldplay on Sept. 23 and Kenny Chesney on Sept. 30. For details, go to siriusxm.com.

United Nations of Comedy Tour

returns for 10th annual show Nov. 6

The 10th annual visit of the United Nations of Comedy Tour is scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater.

This year’s lineup will include Funnyman Skiba, a four-time BRET Comic View Allstar; Liz Miele, who has performed on Comedy Central, Hulu and ASX; Brendan Eyre, who has appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and Comedy Central; and Antoine Scott, who has been seen on “Showtime @ the Apollo” and Bill Bellamy’s “Who Got Jokes?” on TV ONE.