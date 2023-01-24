 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dave Matthews Band announces new album and tour

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band's latest single, "Madman's Eyes," came out Tuesday. It's on the band's 10th studio album, "Walk Around the Moon," which will be released ay 19 on RCA Records.

 Sanjay Suchak

"Walk Around the Moon," the latest album by Charlottesville's Dave Matthews Band, will be released May 19 on RCA Records. Pre-ordering is available — including for a limited-edition deluxe vinyl version — and the first single, "Madman's Eyes," came out Tuesday.

Online tickets to the band's 2023 summer tour dates are available to members of the band's Warehouse Fan Association at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale period from 10 a.m. Feb. 14 to 10 p.m. Feb. 16; head to www.citientertainment.com for information.

"Walk Around the Moon" is the Grammy Award-winning band's 10th studio album and the follow-up to the chart-topping "Come Tomorrow." John Alagia is executive producer, and most of the album's 12 original songs were recorded with producer Rob Evans.

DMB gave "Madman's Eyes" its live debut in November 2021 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It blends Middle Eastern musical textures with heavy horn and string sounds.

After playing three shows in Mexico, DMB will begin its U.S. tour on May 19 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas. Two-night stands are planned for Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Noblesville, Indiana; Chicago; Gilford, New Hampshire; Saratoga Springs, New York; Camden, New Jersey; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Irvine, California. DMB also is planning its traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheater in Gorge, Washington, from Sept. 1 to 3. No local dates are on the current schedule.

Fans can add a $2 donation per ticket to benefit The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign. This year, the band's ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy will bring the total of trees planted since 2020 to 4 million. Learn more about the reforestation efforts at www.dmbtrees.org.

DMB also will be offsetting carbon emissions for band and fan travel with help from REVERB, which also will produce the tour's annual eco-village.

For details, go to https://www.davematthewsband.com.



