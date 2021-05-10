Dan + Shay resume tour with Sept. 10 stop at John Paul Jones Arena

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour will be back on the road starting in September, and its second stop will be Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena on Sept. 10.
The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress also will be on the bill for all dates in the Grammy Award-winning duo's first headlining arena tour.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.
The tour originally kicked off in March 2020 with three consecutive sold-out shows, but the rest had to be rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two new shows added to the schedule were announced Monday — an Oct. 15 date at Los Angeles' Staples Center and an Oct. 16 stop at San Diego's Pechanga Arena. Presales for those shows began Monday.
For tickets and details, go to johnpauljonesarena.com or Http://www.danandshay.com.