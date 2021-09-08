Dan + Shay heading to John Paul Jones Arena

Dan + Shay: The (Arena) Tour will come to John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. Friday with The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress.

In March, Dan + Shay became the first act to win a third consecutive Grammy Award in the best country duo/group performance category. The duo's next threepeat came in April, when it won duo of the year honors at the ACM Awards in April for the third consecutive year.

The duo's hits include "10,000 Hours," "Speechless" and "Tequila." The group has released four albums — "Where It All Began," "Obsessed," "Dan + Shay" and "Good Things."

Fans saw Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney on "The Voice" earlier this year, where the singers served as Blake Shelton's Battle Advisors. Smyers and Mooney also have collaborated with artists from different genres, including Lindsey Stirling, Rascal Flatts, Justin Bieber, RaeLynn and Kelly Clarkson.

Andress picked up three Grammy nominations and four ACM Awards nods this year. Her songs include "More Hearts Than Mine" and "Lady Like."

The Band Camino is known for "Daphne Blue," "See Through," "Honest," "1 Last Cigarette" and "Sorry, Mom."

Masks are required inside the arena, regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets are $37.50; parking passes are $15. For details, go to johnpauljonesarena.com.