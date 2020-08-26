Dan Penn refects on life, mercy and music

Whenever Dan Penn releases an album, it’s time to stop and pay attention. It doesn’t happen often — his last solo album came out in 1994 — so that alone makes it noteworthy. More important, though, is that when an artist has written hits like Aretha Franklin’s “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” and the classic “Dark End of the Street,” he likely has something worth paying attention to. Now in his late 70s, Penn returns with “Living on Mercy,” a mix of old and new songs in his classic soul and pop, with just enough uplift for dark times.
Penn’s songwriting career began early, with Conway Twitty cutting his “Is a Bluebird Blue?” in 1960, when Penn was still a teenager. The writing has slowed a little, but it’s not likely to stop.
“I really ran at it in the old days. I wrote every day. It’s a little different now,” Penn said. “It’s a little more distance between songs these days.”
After a spurt of writing (such as the more intense work Penn put it over the two years he worked on this album), he might back off a little, but he can’t stay away.
“I can go so long [without writing],” he explained. “At some point, my little voice will say, What have you done lately, kid?’ I do have something inside that keeps kicking me to write something. If I haven’t written something in a long time, it will definitely start kicking, and I’ll succumb to it sooner or later.”
Penn laughs that he’s “a lot lazier than I used to be as far as songwriting goes,” now that he’s not writing on demand, but it’s hard to imagine “lazy” being an apt term, given his career path.
Around 1965, Penn was with a band called Mark V (later Dan Penn and the Pallbearers). The rest of the band got a call to go to Nashville to become a studio band, but Penn was left behind, and the moment marked a turning point.
“I suddenly felt alone, and I was sitting in my car one night looking at the doorway of FAME [the influential studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama],” he said, “and I’m thinking, ‘What have you got to be sad about? Walk through that door and learn about producing, recording, and all these things you’re interested in.’”
Penn was a writer at the studio and a gofer (he still sounds proud of his skill at getting a good cheeseburger or cigarettes as needed), so he had a key and access. He was able to watch experts making records and see how it worked, and not just from the technical side.
“They don’t show you what the producers and the artists are going through,” he said, noting how watching and “absorbing everything … made a big difference to my whole approach.”
He credits FAME founder Rick Hall with giving him a chance and believes he “was in the right place at the right time.” That may be, but he turned his talent and work ethic into something special. He’s worked nearly every part of the recording industry, eventually starting his own studio in Memphis and releasing a solo album, “Nobody’s Fool,” in 1972.
Penn found some success as a producer with the Box Tops, but “nobody called.”
“I was always kind of crazy for these people in the music business,” he explained, “I was always a wild guy. I would try anything. Word gets around: Ol’ Dan might just be drunk sometimes. I’m OK with that. I don’t want to be a big producer anymore. Lots of them people suck. A lot of them are takers. I don’t want to be like that.”
Penn has found a comfort and joy with his life, noting he could have made some different personal decisions, but he’s happy with how things turned out.
“I haven’t gotten rich, but I haven’t gone hungry and I haven’t gone wet,” he said. “I did do things that I wish I hadn’t done. As an all-around thing, I’m still singing, still got a voice, still writing. How many do you get? I know people who ended themselves, or are in the golf course or in the grave. If I’d have worked harder, I’d have done myself in. I almost did lots of times. I kicked back and said, ‘You’ve got a life; why don’t you live it?’ That’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been living my life.”
He can’t stay away, though, and the time was right to make another record.
“It just comes together nonchalantly,” Penn said, explaining that he doesn’t mean he took it casually, but that it doesn’t tour and doesn’t want a record every year. He doesn’t have a budget or a steady label, but it works itself out.
This kind of reflection comes together in the title track of “Living on Mercy,” a song co-written with Wayne Carson that has a deeper meaning than initially might be apparent.
“I think we all are living on God’s mercy,” Penn said. “We got to live some years, and now we’re getting a little older. You get closer to the end, you even see the mercy more. When you’re young and you’re wild, you don’t think about mercy and God. As you age, it becomes apparent that He’s around and you need to tap into it.”
Penn pointed out that the world doesn’t tend to give you true mercy. People might be nice to you, but they don’t always offer a profound mercy.
“Nice,” Penn said, “is you’re absolutely being real. They like you or they don’t. They’ll talk to you. God will talk to you and He’ll be more nice. He’ll forgive you for something you’ve done, and that’s mercy right there. People don’t forgive so easy, but you’re just one prayer away from forgiveness from God.”
From that position, Penn can look back with honesty and peace and still jump forward anytime that little voice starts kicking him.
