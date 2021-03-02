CVL Local CD Reviews for March 3

Foo Fighters, "Medicine at Midnight" (Roswell/RCA)
"Medicine at Midnight" is what happens when the Foo Fighters embrace grooves instead of riffs. Who asked for that? No one, really. But we should have.
The nine-track album clocks in at a swift 36 minutes, and it's the band's coolest in years, throwing out sounds they've rarely shown before — David Bowie, hair metal and glam rock. The band sounds like it's having fun.
Adele and Kelly Clarkson producer Greg Kurstin — who also helmed the band's 2017 album "Concrete and Gold" — has turned the often dour Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl into a party songwriter with an album that sometimes veers toward parody but never crosses the line.
"Making a Fire" has finger snaps and na-na-na lyrics (listen for Grohl's 14-year-old daughter, Violet, on backing vocals). "Cloudspotter" sounds like Warrant's "Cherry Pie" and has a Jimi Hendrix-style riff along with a nods to him in the lyrics ("Refuse me while I kiss the sky").
"Holding Poison" has a Hüsker Dü feeling and "Chasing Birds" is like a psychedelic mood-changer that The Flaming Lips could have recorded, with Grohl singing: "The road to hell is paved with broken parts/Bleeding hearts like mine."
The anti-war "No Son of Mine" has a Metallica-ish feel and the title track, we swear, has a slinky Roxy Music vibe and a guitar solo reminiscent of Bowie's "Let's Dance." Speaking of Bowie, there more than a touch of The Thin White Duke to "Shame Shame" — a little "Fame" at least.
The old Foos are not entirely erased. The last song, "Love Dies Young," is a classic rocker that could have come from any of the band's previous nine albums.
But the fact that they can still surprise and create great new sounds after 10 albums is enough to cheer. "Go and put that record on," Grohl sings in one song — and you should.
MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
Sia, "Music — Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture" (Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic)
Whatever your thoughts on the new movie "Music," there can be no argument about the music in it: It's very, very good.
Sia is behind the film — co-writing and directing — as well as writing and performing the accompanying 14-track album. If the film has attracted some criticism, the richly textured and emotional soundtrack cannot.
Sia's trademark mix of tropical pop, hip-hop, a hint of ska with a touch of reggae combed with her distinctive voice, have a cinematic quality already, so almost every song on "Music" feels like it could play over the end credits of any movie in the past decade (OK, maybe not "Cats.")
Some of the songs are wistful and moody ("Saved My Life," "Floating Through Space"), some soar ("Together" and "Courage to Change") and some are pure, candy-colored blissful pop ("1+1," "Hey Boy," "Eye to Eye" and "Play Dumb"). The title track, "Oblivion" and "Beautiful Things Can Happen" show some of the most restrained and mature Sia songwriting has ever done.
Open up the hood of this album and it's quite clear how strong Sia's gravitational pull is. David Guetta mixed and produced a song, Dua Lipa co-wrote a track, as did Pink. Labrinth — one of her collaborators in the supergroup LSD — adds producing help, plays synth and is featured on one song.
Longtime collaborator Jesse Shatkin — who helped write and co-produce Sia's massive hit "Chandelier" — co-wrote much of "Music" with Sia, while mega-producers Jack Antonoff and Greg Kurstin each helped on a total of five tracks. The quality shines.
Lyrically, Sia often gets stuck in repetitive choruses — usually reaching for a hypnotic effect — and that's true of "Music." The songs are often about miscommunication and trying to better understand each other, which reflects the film's themes.
"Music," which uses 10 of the new songs but are sung by the cast, centers on an autistic girl named Music who is prone to imaginary song-and-dance dream sequences. That gives Sia the delightful chance to sing about both a person and her own muse: "Music, I'm your dearest friend/I'm here, when there's nothing left/I'm your score."
Sia has obviously put a lot of work into the film "Music." What may make the most profound effect, though, is likely the stuff you hear.
MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
CNCO, "Déjà Vu" (Sony Music Latin)
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and a covers album is the most earnest form of vocal flexing. What better way to prove you're not a run-of-the-mill boy band than go for those hard-to-hit notes in those hard to forget songs?
"Déjà Vu," the third album from Latin American sensation CNCO, takes on the challenge of reimagining some of the greatest Spanish hits from the '80s up to the early 2000s with aplomb and a little aid from that contemporary reggaeton bassline.
The quintet takes 13 romance songs that made hearts and ears swoon before they learned how to speak and makes them sing. While a compilation album of those original hits would make for a nostalgic, monster romance playlist, this album weaves a love story in catchy modern rhythms more suitable for the dance floor.
Enrique Iglesias' "Hero" gets the least obvious makeover, keeping on the acoustic guitar but adding a richness of ranges to the vocals. The piano from Ricky Martin's "El Amor de Mi Vida" is replaced with a Latin rhythm and traces of guitar in a modest but catchy tune; Sin Bandera's "Entra en Mi Vida" gets a similar makeover.
"25 Horas" by Proyecto Uno goes from folky to contemporary while keeping its tribal instrumental edge. Chayanne's "Dejaría Todo" turns from a typical '90s guitar ballad to a livelier sound. Big Boy's "Mis Ojos Lloran Por Ti" goes from a simple keyboard with creole rap in the mix to a smoother, more romantic affair. And Ricardo Montaner's absolute pop ballad "Tan Enamorados" finds its sensual side.