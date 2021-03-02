CVL Local CD Reviews for March 3

The old Foos are not entirely erased. The last song, "Love Dies Young," is a classic rocker that could have come from any of the band's previous nine albums.

But the fact that they can still surprise and create great new sounds after 10 albums is enough to cheer. "Go and put that record on," Grohl sings in one song — and you should.

MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

Sia, "Music — Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture" (Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic)

Whatever your thoughts on the new movie "Music," there can be no argument about the music in it: It's very, very good.

Sia is behind the film — co-writing and directing — as well as writing and performing the accompanying 14-track album. If the film has attracted some criticism, the richly textured and emotional soundtrack cannot.

Sia's trademark mix of tropical pop, hip-hop, a hint of ska with a touch of reggae combed with her distinctive voice, have a cinematic quality already, so almost every song on "Music" feels like it could play over the end credits of any movie in the past decade (OK, maybe not "Cats.")