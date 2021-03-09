CVL Local CD Reviews for March 10

Alice Cooper, "Detroit Stories" (earMUSIC)
Who says you can't go home? Alice Cooper, one of Detroit's most famous sons, does it on new album "Detroit Stories," producing a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him.
Cooper does it with assists from members of legendary Detroit rock acts including MC5, Grand Funk and the Detroit Wheels.
"Go Man Go" is a full-speed-ahead car chase of a song about a parolee and his girlfriend who just doesn't know when to stop. It's one of the best tracks on the album.
"I Hate You" features members of the original Alice Cooper band trading insults in a song that has elements of Devo and The Sex Pistols overlaid on its hard rock foundation, and "Detroit City 2021" name-checks Detroit rock legends including Bob Seger, Ted Nugent, Iggy Pop and Suzi Quatro.
Cooper sounds just like Jim Morrison on "Wonderful World," and he gives voice to millions of fans who don't care about their favorite singer's politics, lifestyle or views on world events on "Shut Up and Rock."
It's not often when backup singers steal the show, but it happens with glorious results on "$1000 High Heel Shoes," a funky track about a nearly broke man whose girlfriend's entire wardrobe consists of the aforementioned footwear and "a tiny dog collar." Members of '70s disco group Sister Sledge provide backing vocals that outshine Cooper, and the Motor City Horns provide the classic soul sound of countless Motown hit singles.
WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press
Edie Brickell and New Bohemians, "Hunter and the Dog Star" (Thirty Tigers)
The renaissance for Edie Brickell and New Bohemians continues on "Hunter and the Dog Star," the band's second record in just over two years following a 12-year recording hiatus.
Best known for the breakout Top 10 hit "What I Am" released in 1988, Brickell has spent the 30-plus years since creating a diverse body of music that includes bluegrass records with Steve Martin, a Broadway musical and recently (and luckily) a reconnection with her original bandmates.
There's a chemistry with New Bohemians that never went away, and the songs on "Hunter and the Dog Star" are as fresh, buoyant and funny as any the band has ever laid down.
Brickell and New Bohemians' songwriting strength is the effortless way they can tell a story in under five minutes that's instantly relatable, sometimes heartbreaking, and delivered in a variety of musical styles. Each track on "Hunter and the Dog Star" feels like a mini musical screenplay.
"Sleeve" gleefully tells the story of a woman who "got herself one" tattoo and "now she got a sleeve."
"Angels, peace sign, and a heart that says Mom," Brickell sings on the jaunty opening track. "Octopus, wizards, ace of spades, yin yang and Tweety Bird."
"Don't Get in the Bed Dirty" is a cautionary tale about falling for empty online romances. "Horse's Mouth" is a lighthearted ear worm about the pitfalls of believing gossip.
The standout track is "Rough Beginnings," where Brickell effortlessly tells the tale of Jasmine, "a sunny girl living in Abilene/a pretty thing" who overcomes the odds for a successful life.
The whole record builds toward "My Power," which could easily be sung by Jasmine.
"Coming into my own now/I don't feel so alone now now now," Brickell sings triumphantly to close the record. "Coming back from a fall y'all/It takes all/My Power."
Listeners should be glad that Brickell and New Bohemians are back, showing all of us, once again, their power.
SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
Pentatonix, "The Lucky Ones" (RCA Records)
There's a new Pentatonix album, which leads to the question, "Didn't we already have Christmas?" And the answer: Yes, this isn't a Christmas set, despite the huge snowball on the album's cover.
"The Lucky Ones" marks the group's first full-length original album in six years. It's extremely well produced, veering more to mainstream, radio-friendly pop than its self-titled debut album. It shows a maturing sound independent of Christmas and popular covers of such songs as "Jolene" and "Imagine."
Members of the five-piece group — Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee — have a songwriting hand in every tune. Matthew Koma, who has worked with Zedd, helps write the majority of tunes.
Unfortunately, they've picked one of the weakest songs to kick off the album — the vapid single "Be My Eyes" — which has a skeleton of an Enya tune and a grating chorus. It sounds dated and dusty.
Much better are "A Little Space," "Coffee in Bed" and "Side," which could all be on a Justin Bieber album. "Happy Now" is exuberant fun and the title track is super, when the five voices thrillingly meld.
The album has many textures, from the intimate "It's Different Now" to the soaring, arena-ready "Love Me When I Don't" and "Never Gonna Cry Again." It's also nice to hear Maldonado increasingly take lead vocal duties.
One interesting thing about Pentatonix this time out is an increased distancing from what made them famous: that chorale of a cappella voices, what they cheekily on "Bored" boast of being as "so in synch you'd think we were psychic."
Much of "The Lucky Ones" follows a formula with a single dominant voice as a backbone and the five only combining softly in choruses, a big finish or in bridges. It's fine, often excellent — just maybe not what you might expect from a Pentatonix album.