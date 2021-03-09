CVL Local CD Reviews for March 10

Members of the five-piece group — Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee — have a songwriting hand in every tune. Matthew Koma, who has worked with Zedd, helps write the majority of tunes.

Unfortunately, they've picked one of the weakest songs to kick off the album — the vapid single "Be My Eyes" — which has a skeleton of an Enya tune and a grating chorus. It sounds dated and dusty.

Much better are "A Little Space," "Coffee in Bed" and "Side," which could all be on a Justin Bieber album. "Happy Now" is exuberant fun and the title track is super, when the five voices thrillingly meld.

The album has many textures, from the intimate "It's Different Now" to the soaring, arena-ready "Love Me When I Don't" and "Never Gonna Cry Again." It's also nice to hear Maldonado increasingly take lead vocal duties.

One interesting thing about Pentatonix this time out is an increased distancing from what made them famous: that chorale of a cappella voices, what they cheekily on "Bored" boast of being as "so in synch you'd think we were psychic."