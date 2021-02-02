CVL Local CD Reviews for Feb. 3

STEVEN WINE, Associated Press

Moon Taxi, "Silver Dream" (BMG)

Moon Taxi has a new album with a dozen songs, but you may be forgiven for losing track of them.

One unmemorable, formulaic tune bleeding into another leaves the listener underwhelmed by the effect. Has it been 20 minutes, really? How many bland songs have been offered?

But perhaps "Silver Dream" — the Nashville alt-rockers' sixth full-length album — is not intended for music lovers. The band already has sold the single "One Step Away" to ESPN's SEC Network for coverage of college football.

That deal is just the latest in which deep-pocketed brands have snapped up Moon Taxi music — Maker's Mark, Jeep, Microsoft Surface Pro, BMW and McDonald's. Is this the real silver dream of the title?

We are witnessing the natural effect when a band loses the last of its edge, lured into writing mainstream fluff. The band even has a song on the new album called "Take the Edge Off." It's all the musical equivalent of the gradual bleaching of coral.