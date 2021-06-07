Cville Band launches 99th season with new name

The newly renamed Charlottesville Band, or Cville Band, will begin its 99th season's Summer Concert Series with an outdoor performance at 3:30 p.m. July 11 in Claudius Crozet Park.

Formerly known as the Municipal Band of Charlottesville, the group is one of the nation's oldest continuously operating amateur community bands. More than 70 band members volunteer more than 14,000 hours a year to provide music for concerts, pop-up performances, recitals and a variety of community events involving the full band and its seven smaller ensembles, which include the Brass Quintet, Charlottesville Albemarle Saxophone Ensemble, Clarinet Ensemble, Cville Horns, Flute Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and Rivanna Winds.

Listeners will be able to hear the Clarinet Ensemble and Cville Horns perform at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lakeside Amphitheater behind the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the free concert; rain cancels.

The Cville Band is getting ready for its centennial in 2022. Over the years, the band has performed for seven American presidents and Queen Elizabeth II, traveling more than 100,000 miles across the eastern United States along the way.