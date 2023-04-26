Cville Band’s “Summer at the Paramount” series will bring concerts to the Downtown Mall venue on June 6, July 5 and Aug. 15 for the band’s 101st summer performance season.

“Around the World in 60 Minutes,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. on June 6, will put flutist Lizzie Mayhood, the band’s concerto competition winner, in the spotlight to perform Cécile Chaminade’s “Concertino for Flute.” Becky Allen, the band’s principal horn, will perform W.A. Mozart’s “Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat.”

“Patriots and Princesses” is set for 7:30 p.m. on July 5, right after Independence Day. Listen for oboist James Prodan performing “Gabriel’s Oboe,” bass trombonist Robert Mott playing “Hymn to the Earth” and vocalist Martha McKenna singing “How Far I’ll Go” and “Let It Go” from modern Disney favorites “Moana” and “Frozen.”

“American Songs” will be the season finale at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. Listen for Greg Harris performing “Caprice Valsant” on xylophone and for “Trombone Job,” a piece arranged by Richard Domek.

The Paramount has been the place to hear Cville Band’s summer shows since 2008.

Admission is free, and advance registration is not required. For details, drop by the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays, go online to theparamount.net or call (434) 979-1333.