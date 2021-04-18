Concert introduces community to St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish's new organ

Organist Carol Williams will perform in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that will demonstrate the range and capabilities of St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish's new Viscount Hybrid Organ.

The program will open with "Fanfare for the Common Man" by Aaron Copland, "Arrival of the Queen of Sheba" by G.F. Handel and "Siciliana" by J.S. Bach.

Also on the program will be "Prelude in D minor" by Johann Pachelbel, "Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier" and "Introduction & Passacaglia in D minor" by Max Reger, Williams' arrangement of "Allegretto" from "Symphony No. 7" by Ludwig van Beethoven, "Waltz of the Flowers" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Williams' contemporary composition "Cantabile and Jubilate Deo."

Williams is artistic director of musical events, organist in residence and choir director for the parish.

The event is free. Learn more about the event online at stauva.org.

— Staff reports