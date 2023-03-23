A local philanthropist's dream to see refugee children and other young students in need pursuing musical education and academic success is coming closer to reality.

The inaugural Henry Peskin Benefit Concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. Violist Johanna Beaver, flutist Angela Kelly and pianist Shelby Sender will perform in a recital presented by Charlottesville Day School.

Through The Townley Fund at Charlottesville Day School, proceeds from Sunday's concert will help provide early learners in financial need, including young members of Charlottesville's international refugee community, with full tuition, lunches, incidental expenses and possibilities for summer learning experiences. The fund is named for Townley Cole, who has served as a teacher for more than half a century.

Stacey Bruns, head of school at Charlottesville Day School, said Peskin and his wife, Janice, were searching for the right opportunity to help students when the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation suggested some schools whose philosophies aligned with the Peskins' mission. Bruns said The Townley Fund will help bring music lessons, school lunches, transportation and other needs within reach for students from different backgrounds, and the fact that many of the students who benefit from the fund come from refugee families lined up with the Peskins' goals.

"It was just the right fit," Bruns said. "They were economists, and they found that the best bang for their buck was funding early childhood education, one child at a time. It's kismet."

Peskin, a respected economist and author, was a longtime board member of the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival.

Kelly, director of music at Charlottesville Day School, remembers Peskin, who died in October, was "a connector. He was always trying to connect students at our school with the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival. It's giving some of these kids a chance to study at the highest level at no charge."

Kelly said the musicians kept Peskin in mind while they selected the music for Sunday's program. W.A. Mozart piano sonatas were among his favorites, so Sender will perform "Allegro moderato" from "Piano Sonata in C Major, K. 330."

"We picked an eclectic program, because he liked all kinds of music," Kelly said.

Beaver will perform "Capriccio, Op. 55" for solo viola by Henry Vieutemps, and Kelly and Sender will team up for "Adios Nonino" by Astor Piazzolla. Beaver, Kelly and Sender will present two trio works as well — "Prélude, Récitatif et Variations" for flute, viola and piano by Maurice Duruflé and "Concertino" for flute, viola and piano by Ernest Bloch.

Beaver said serendipity brightened the effort, as the right pieces for the recital program seemed to appear at the right time.

"We were listening for something we could do together as a trio. We learned [the works] specifically for this recital," Beaver said. "I love Bloch, and he loved the viola — a lot. Duruflé wrote a lot for the flute, so these composers were on our radar."

Beaver said Charlottesville Day School is a good place for the scholarship winners to pursue comprehensive educations.

"Charlottesville Day School is all-around, with academics and arts," she said, adding that the school offers "lots of time outdoors to play and just be kids."

"It's not a typical school. They really emphasize time outside and physical exercise and music more than a lot of schools do. It's a warm environment with lots of caring people."

Kelly said she hopes audience members will be part of an event with a future.

"We actually would love for it to become an annual event," Kelly said. "We'd love to keep this going in his honor. This man should be celebrated forever."

Tickets are $10; students get in for $5. Proceeds will benefit The Townley Fund. Get tickets online at https://cds.regfox.com/henry-peskin-benefit-concert, or at the door.