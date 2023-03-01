The Front Porch will be rolling out the welcome mat Saturday morning for a Harrisonburg-based family of musicians who'll share the music and culture of Ukraine.

Sergiy and Tetiana Melichenko, college professors of folk music in Ukraine who studied accordion on the university level, fled Belarus in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They brought son Vladyslav, 16, who also is an accomplished accordionist, and daughter Anastasia, 11, a violinist who already is competing in international festivals and competitions.

The family-friendly concert, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Front Porch, will give the Charlottesville community a chance to meet the Melichenkos, which would like to stay and teach in the U.S., but whose humanitarian visas will expire in April. Making connections with Charlottesville listeners can be part of a larger effort for family members to establish themselves in the music community so they can seek visas with longer durations.

Local residents who've heard the family busking on the Downtown Mall usually have no idea that the Melichenkos are music scholars and teachers, said Emily Morrison, executive director of The Front Porch. Saturday's concert will give audience members a chance to hear the rich folk music of the family's beloved Ukraine and give the family an opportunity to share its gifts with the local music community.

The family's musical prowess has amazed Downtown Mall visitors, Morrison said. Conductor and composer Kim Kluge, who has moved to Charlottesville from Los Angeles, "was just thunderstruck by them, and their musicianship," Morrison said.

At the moment, Sergiy Melichenko is serving as a visiting scholar at the University of Virginia Department of Music. "It's an unpaid honorific that gives the family access to the music department," Morrison said. "At the very least, the relationship has been established."

Admission to Saturday's concert is free, but donations will be accepted to help the family navigate the process of securing visas that will allow them to stay and work in the U.S. Learn more online at frontporchcville.org.