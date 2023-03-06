This weekend, people who love to sing can dive into learning American music together while helping to extend affordable housing to more local families.

The annual Together in Song community choral workshop and concert, set for Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, will give singers an opportunity to prepare five American choral works with the Oratorio Society of Virginia and then perform them for an audience.

The event will raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

To take part in the choral workshop, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., register at www.oratoriosociety.org.

The Oratorio Society will provide the music for the five works that singers will need to learn for the 4 p.m. concert, which include "The Road Not Taken" and "Choose Something Like a Star" by Randall Thompson, "At the River" and "The Promise of Living" by Aaron Copland and Keith McCutchen's arrangement of "Amazing Grace." When you register, you will be told where to pick up your music so you can prepare for the workshop.

The afternoon concert, "An American Tapestry," also will include performances of works by American composers Samuel Barber, Abbie Betinis, Margaret Bonds, Duke Ellington, Morten Lauridsen and Ned Rorem.

General workshop registration plus concert admission is $40; students who participate pay $25. Concert tickets for audience members are $20 and $10, respectively. Additional donations to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville are welcomed.

Workshop registration and online ticket sales will close Friday, so sign up soon. Concert tickets also will be available at the door. First Presbyterian Church is at 500 Park St. in downtown Charlottesville.

Learn more at www.oratoriosociety.org or call (434) 295-4385.