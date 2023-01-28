 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarinetist Jiyeon Choi to play Saint-Saëns and more at UVa concert

Jiyeon Choi

Clarinetist Jiyeon Choi joined the University of Virginia College of Arts & Sciences in the fall of 2019.

 LEE WOOSUNG

Clarinetist Jiyeon Choi will be the featured musician in the third concert of the University of Virginia Chamber Music Series, which begins at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the auditorium at Old Cabell Hall.

The program will include Camille Saint-Saëns' "Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 167," three miniatures by Krzysztov Penderecki, "Blush" by Jean Ahn and "Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola" by Carl Reinecke.

Joining Choi will be pianist Hana Lim, violist Ayn Balija and pianist John Mayhood.

Published in 1921, the Saint-Saëns sonata is one of the composer's final works. Penderecki composed his miniatures at age 23, while he still was a music student. Ahn's piece reflects many characteristics of Korean music. 

Choi joined the UVa College of Arts & Sciences faculty as a lecturer in clarinet and as principal clarinetist in the Charlottesville Symphony at UVa in the fall of 2019. 

Choi also is principal clarinetist for the Sinfonia da Camera in Illinois and a member of the clarinet faculty at Blue Lake Arts Camp in Michigan. She is an advocate for contemporary music, and her primary research explores the chamber music of Jörg Widmann, a renowned German clarinetist and composer, according to her biography online. She also specializes in standard solo, chamber and orchestra repertoire.

She received a doctor of musical arts degree in music performance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a master of music degree from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York and a bachelor of music degree from the Ewha Womans University in South Korea. J. David Harris, Kenneth Grant and Jeongmin Song are among her principal teachers.

Public tickets to Sunday’s concert are $15; UVa faculty and staff members pay $13, and students pay $5. UVa students who reserve seats 24 or more hours in advance at the box office’s student ticket portal can get in for free. Tickets will be available at the box office one hour before the performance as well as online at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or by phone at (434) 924-3376.

