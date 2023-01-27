Clarinetist Jiyeon Choi plays Saint-Saëns and more for UVa Chamber Music Series

Clarinetist Jiyeon Choi will be the featured musician in the third concert of the University of Virginia Chamber Music Series, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium.

Choi joined the UVa Arts & Sciences faculty as a lecturer in clarinet and as principal clarinetist in the Charlottesville Symphony at UVa in the fall of 2019. Her program will include Camille Saint-Saëns's "Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 167," three miniatures by Krzysztov Penderecki, "Blush" by Jean Ahn and "Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola" by Carl Reinecke.

Joining her will be pianist Hana Lim, violist Ayn Balija and pianist John Mayhood.

The Saint-Saëns sonata is one of the composer's final works. Penderecki composed his miniatures at age 23, while he still was a music student. Ahn's piece reflects many characteristics of Korean music.

Choi also is principal clarinetist for the Sinfonia da Camera in Illinois and a member of the clarinet faculty at Blue Lake Arts Camp in Michigan. She is an advocate for contemporary music, and her primary research explores the chamber music of Jörg Widmann, a renowned German clarinetist and composer. She also specializes in standard solo,chamber and orchestra repertoire.

She received a doctor of musical arts degree in music performance from University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, a master of music degree from Eastman School of Music and a bachelor of music degree from Ewha Womans University. J. David Harris, Kenneth Grant and Jeongmin Song are among her principal teachers.

Tickets are $15; UVa faculty and staff members pay $13, and students pay $5. UVa students who reserve seats 24 or more hours in advance at the UVa Arts Box Office student ticket portal can get in for free. For tickets, visit the UVa Arts Box Office one hour before the performance, or get tickets in advance by visiting artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or calling (434) 924-3376.