'Christmas with Elvis' promises a honey of a holiday evening

Elvis Presley’s love for food and celebration was legendary, so the way that one of the most acclaimed interpreters of his music spent the day before Thanksgiving somehow makes sense. Matt Lewis spent a long afternoon outdoors in a pounding wind, waiting in line to squeeze into a crowded store to pick up his honey ham.
Lewis made the most of his wait by talking about the excitement of bringing his “Christmas with Elvis” show back to the Paramount Theater. He will team up with Charlottesville’s own Big Ray and the Kool Kats for Sunday evening’s collection of holiday hits and a gift that can’t be wrapped: an opportunity for performers and perceivers to savor live music together.
Before Presley’s untimely death on a hot August day in 1977, he’d become a household name for packed live performances that stirred fans with spectacle, showmanship and plenty of emotion. Audience members who arrived as skeptics sensed the energy and left as fans.
The loss of live shows — and the cultural bonding experiences they bring — during the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic has made many listeners appreciate the familiar and the sentimental in a way they may not have expected. The fervor that Presley’s fans experienced in packed hometown theaters and on Las Vegas vacations is the kind of moment that music lovers yearned for when tour schedules ground to a halt.
Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis is back in the building. His Christmas music has a new resonance with fans who want to trade lockdowns and losses for some old-fashioned magic.
“I think people have drawn closer to each other. People have lost family members. I’ve lost family members,” Lewis said, as wind howled in the background. “People are enjoying every moment they have with each other.
“Everything got shaken up pretty bad [by the pandemic]. People are grateful for the people in their lives, and they have turned to their spiritual side. The Christmas songs are so, so special.”
Lewis admits to having a few colorful favorites in Sunday’s setlist.
“There’s always ‘Blue Christmas’ and ‘White Christmas,’’’ he said. “I always enjoy singing them. I always sing from the heart, and we always have a whole lot of fun.”
Fans also can expect such upbeat Presley fare as “Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me” and “Here Comes Santa Claus,” as well as the heart-tugging “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Keep an ear out for repertoire ranging from Presley’s early-career rockabilly and movie mainstays to his smoldering 1968 Comeback Special-era sound.
Don’t expect a slavish imitation of the King; what you’ll find is an inspired interpretation. Although Lewis is hailed for his almost uncanny resemblance to Presley’s vocal nuances and effortless phrasing, he pays a more sincere homage to Presley by letting his own personality and talent shine through. As tempted as some Presley fans may be to close their eyes and listen, it’s worth soaking in the dimension that Lewis brings to a beloved genre. And he isn’t, well, a ham.
“I approach my Elvis tribute this way: I do what I would say or do in an Elvis way,” Lewis said. “If you are aping Elvis, it becomes a paint-by-number picture.”
To the singer who has spent countless hours studying, listening, researching and honing his performances, the magic of Elvis is as hard to explain as it is to miss.
“It’s almost a mystery,” Lewis said. When a 12-year-old Lewis first performed Presley’s music at a talent show, “I couldn’t believe the reaction I got. It was definitely a shock to me. And I don’t think it’s dimming. It’s staying strong.”
And one need not be, shall we say, of a certain age to dive into Presley’s music. Lewis said young listeners get it instinctively.
“I jokingly ask them if they think I’m the white[-clad] Power Ranger,” he chuckled, referring to his gleaming bejeweled Presley-style jumpsuit.
Lewis relishes performing with bandleader and trumpeter Ray Caddell and the Kool Kats.
“He’s one of my biggest cheerleaders, and we keep adding more and more each year,” Lewis said of Caddell. “He’s a powerhouse in the community, and I’m just honored that he gets excited about these shows.”
He remembers the shock of learning that Presley had died at 42.
“Because Elvis was taken too soon, he’s frozen in place as a young artist,” Lewis said.
Frozen, indeed. The chilling wind threatened to wear down the singer’s faith that he’d get into the warm store in time to get his ham before supplies ran out. “Elvis is not in the building,” Lewis said with a laugh.
Thinking about the warmth of Charlottesville listeners at the Paramount, however, kept his spirits high. Lewis said “Christmas with Elvis” has been giving pandemic-weary listeners a welcome chance to get out and immerse themselves in nostalgia made new.
“I think people have been so cooped up for so long,” he said. “We were shut down for over 15 months. This is definitely something that people have been looking forward to.”