'Christmas with Elvis' promises a honey of a holiday evening

Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis is back in the building. His Christmas music has a new resonance with fans who want to trade lockdowns and losses for some old-fashioned magic.

“I think people have drawn closer to each other. People have lost family members. I’ve lost family members,” Lewis said, as wind howled in the background. “People are enjoying every moment they have with each other.

“Everything got shaken up pretty bad [by the pandemic]. People are grateful for the people in their lives, and they have turned to their spiritual side. The Christmas songs are so, so special.”

Lewis admits to having a few colorful favorites in Sunday’s setlist.

“There’s always ‘Blue Christmas’ and ‘White Christmas,’’’ he said. “I always enjoy singing them. I always sing from the heart, and we always have a whole lot of fun.”

Fans also can expect such upbeat Presley fare as “Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me” and “Here Comes Santa Claus,” as well as the heart-tugging “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Keep an ear out for repertoire ranging from Presley’s early-career rockabilly and movie mainstays to his smoldering 1968 Comeback Special-era sound.