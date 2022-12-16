'Christmas with Elvis' brings rocking revelry to MLK Performing Arts Center

Move over, Elf on the Shelf; it's time to make merry with Elvis.

"Christmas with Elvis" begins at 7 p.m. Sunday at a new location this year: Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. Singer and renowned Elvis tribute artist Matt Lewis and local favorites Big Ray and the Kool Kats are teaming up for their annual celebration of all things Presley, who delighted audiences with such seasonal treats as "Blue Christmas" and "Santa Claus is Back in Town."

Lewis said audience members also can expect familiar hits that thrilled fans throughout Presley's career. He said Sunday's show is roughly one-third Christmas songs and two-thirds memorable hits.

"People who love Elvis love to mix it up a bit," he said.

Although Presley died in 1977, there's always more to learn about the multifaceted entertainer. Lewis praised director Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film "Elvis," which starred Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, Presley's influential manager. Lewis said that the award-winning biopic serves up food for thought for "a lot of people who thought they knew Elvis."

"The movie was done so well in terms of quality," said Lewis, who has studied Presley's life and career for decades to ground and enhance his performance. "I think it brings in a better range of things, and I think they did a great job," Lewis said, adding that Butler did "a fantastic job" portraying the King of Rock.

Any Presley portrayal needs to respect the man behind the music, and Lewis said it's important to remember how much performing meant to the superstar.

"Elvis didn't take himself overly serious. On stage, he had a lot of fun," Lewis said. "He was very relaxed on stage. It was like a second home to him. Otherwise, he kind of had to hide away. It was the only place he could be himself and be in public.

"He couldn't be in public without being mobbed. There's a cost to fame. It's a double-edged sword."

Ray Caddell, trumpeter and bandleader of the Kool Kats, said audience members would enjoy hearing Lewis sing even if he were not presenting a tribute to Presley. This show, he said, is for everyone.

"First of all, he is a really, really good singer — and not just Elvis stuff," Caddell said. "Not only is he the best, he is very clear that he is not Elvis. Matt is very clear it's a tribute to Elvis. He says, 'Let's get one thing clear here: I'm the real fake Elvis.'"

The show's move to Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center offers lots of parking — and plenty of room for Lewis to blend thorough study and thoughtful interpretation into an evening of magic.

"He's got that old-school entertainer vibe," Caddell said. "He loves his audience."

The love goes both ways.

"He has so many fans here," Caddell said. "So far, the public has really responded."

Tickets are $35 to $25. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For tickets, go to eventbrite.com; "type in 'Charlottesville Elvis,' and it'll come right up," Caddell said. Just be careful not to select the team's Richmond show, which is scheduled for Monday, he said.