Chris Thile show set for Oct. 17 at the Paramount
Chris Thile show set for Oct. 17 at the Paramount

Chris Thile is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Paramount Theater. Tickets for the Starr Hill Presents event went on sale to the public Friday for $66, $56 and $46.

The Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer and songwriter, a Mac Arthur Fellow who hosted “A Prairie Home Companion” successor “Live from Here with Chris Thile” for four years, released a new album, “Laysongs,” on June 21. The new collection is his first true solo album, featuring his singing and mandolin work.

Get tickets at theparamount.net, or dial (434) 979-1333.

Other newly announced Starr Hill Presents shows include The BLNDRS’ album release show for “Hello?” at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, with Dropping Julia on the bill, and an album release show by Orion and The Melted Crayons with Wilson Springs Hotel and Chloe Ester at 8 p.m. Sept. 4. Both shows will be at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall. Learn more at tick etmaster.com and the southerncville.com.

