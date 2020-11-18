Choral groups struggle to find their voices in the pandemic

In March, Eugene Rogers was in Ann Arbor, Michigan, celebrating his appointment as the new artistic director of the Washington Chorus by completely scrapping and reimagining his inaugural season for a virtual future.
Meanwhile, in Washington, Steven Fox, music director of the Cathedral Chorus Society, was reeling from the forced cancellation of a program two years in the making — a celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment featuring the premiere of a CCS commission from composer Lisa Bielawa.
And in New York, Bielawa was trying to figure out what to do with herself after losing access to her primary instrument—other people.
Every corner of the classical music world has been hit hard by the pandemic, but perhaps no subset seems as uniquely centered in the coronavirus’s crosshairs as choral music, which relies upon — and, indeed, exists as — a combination of public safety no-nos: large groups, proximity and voices raised to the heavens (i.e., major distribution of droplets).
Look closely at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report covering one of the first termed “superspreader” events—an outbreak in early March among the 122 members of a choir in Skagit County, Wash., that sickened 53 and killed two—and you’ll see singers recast in an ugly new pandemic-era nomenclature: superemitters.
For choruses and choristers — a great many of whom volunteer for their positions on the risers — the music may be the meeting place, but the act of singing is what generates the sense of community and connection that keeps them returning to rehearsals, as a small percentage of the Choral Arts Society of Frederick recently did.
More studies than any of us have time for here demonstrate the function of music as a social binding agent (and in the case of one study, “a special form of social cognition”) as well as a source of physical well-being (aiding everything from posture to breathing) and chemical pleasure (helloooo, dopamine). This goes for those listening, too.
Put another way, that sense of belonging you get while standing before a chorus of hundreds singing at the holidays isn’t just you feeling festive — it’s your body behaving like a body. If talking to a loved one over Zoom doesn’t feel quite the same as sharing a sofa or a coffee in person, it’s partly because — get ready for some science — you’re not feeling the same vibrations. It may be why I’m genuinely impressed but ultimately unmoved by the Zoom choruses that exploded in popularity this summer.
And it may be why people from every end of the choral community are trying new ways to raise their voices again. Talk to anyone who sang regularly with others in the before-times, and the loss they describe sounds less like the suspension of a hobby and more like an ailment.
“The isolation was staggering,” Bielawa says by phone from New York. “I actually Googled ‘touch starvation’ because I was trying to find out what was wrong with me. I went to get a COVID test, and I walked in there and she touched my arm with a glove on and I started projectile sobbing. Because somebody touched my arm. It was really bad.”
Bielawa’s approach to composing might seem diametrically opposed to the isolation imposed by the pandemic: She loves to gather hundreds of people at a time in public places to sing and perform as part of collaborative compositions she terms “broadcasts.”
But, oddly enough, the mechanics and principles of her process and practice — loosely scored, highly spatialized orchestrations that create a kind of sonic commons by smudging the line between audience and participant — are uncannily compatible with the new artistic strictures of life online during the pandemic.
In April, Bielawa created “Broadcast From Home,” a digitally assembled chorus of crowdsourced voices singing short testimonial texts submitted by people adjusting to isolation. Bielawa then layered and arranged the voices into 15 weekly compositions, or “chapters” — a term that makes more sense as you experience the arc of the music’s narrative. The project drew thousands of listeners. Entire choirs started contacting her to join in. It was working. Sort of.
“It made me feel so just sad,” she says. “There was so much suffering, but there was this unique new problem, which was this incredibly wholesome thing that people did — people of all ages who just love music and want their bodies to be part of making music. Suddenly they were radioactive and they couldn’t do it anymore. And it broke my heart.”
This made Bielawa only hungrier to hear more voices. In late September, she premiered “Voters’ Broadcast,” a participatory choral work “for online and/or socially distanced ensembles” commissioned by the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in partnership with New York’s Kaufman Music Center, where Bielawa is a 2020 artist in residence.
The composer’s latest project, “Brickyard Broadcast,” digs even deeper into this digital turf. Commissioned by North Carolina State University and premiering Nov. 12, it’s an immersive sound environment staged in a virtual-reality version of the campus commons.
Bielawa has been surprised to find a semblance of the bodily closeness in the unadorned vocal recordings that keep arriving. The granular differences between the thousands of disconnected voices in her Google Drive have become the raw materials of her music. She hasn’t touched her Steinway in weeks.
“I’m not saying I don’t love a beautiful choral blend,” she says, “but I also would love to be with my mother on her 80th birthday. And it’s just not what’s happening right now. What’s really important to me is not a polished product that sounds like it was recorded in a recording studio. The thing that’s important to me is to keep the fire alive.”
