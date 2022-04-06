Chatham Rabbits offers a glimpse of life behind the glamour

An old joke asserts that “practice, practice, practice” is the way for musicians to get to Carnegie Hall. For the old-time musical duo Chatham Rabbits, a recent New York show required parking the van in New Jersey and taking an Uber and then a bus to get closer to the venue before walking the rest of the way with their instruments.

“What we do on stage is a small percentage of what we really do,” said banjo player and vocalist Sarah McCombie, who teams up on stage with her guitarist husband, Austin.

Fans who’d like a glimpse of life on the road for the North Carolina-based musicians can check out “On the Road with Chatham Rabbits,” which will air starting May 7 on PBS-NC and stream everywhere on the PBS app.

In the meantime, fans can hear Chatham Rabbits in person at 8 p.m. Friday at The Southern Café and Music Hall. Madeline Dierauf also is on the bill.

The initial five-episode season of the new public television series captures a slice of life for the McCombies in the spotlight and behind the scenes.

“We’ve seen the first two episodes, and we’re really pleased with how they turned out,” McCombie said. “Hopefully, people will enjoy it, and we’ll get a second season.”

One of the delights for McCombie was a refreshing opportunity to team up with other women. McCombie, who spends most of her time “surrounded by dudes,” said working with the series’ producer, director and sound engineer “was very much a girl-power thing. It was wonderful to work in this environment.”

Friday’s stop at The Southern Café and Music Hall promises a feel-good evening of old-time Americana.

“Our music, and our live show, is uplifting and kind of fun,” McCombie said. “Our goal for our shows is for people to leave feeling better than when they came. It’s a really wholesome, uplifting environment.”

Audience members who enjoy listening to Watchhouse, I’m With Her, David Rawlings and Gillian Welch will find themselves in a comfort zone.

McCombie said she hopes that Charlottesville listeners who caught the duo’s previous two shows at The Front Porch and its WTJU-FM Coffeehouse appearance will follow them to The Southern, where there will be plenty of room for newcomers to the fold.

Chatham Rabbits usually tours as a duo, but a changing cast of musical characters adds depth and nuance to different songs and offers the excitement of versatility. A drummer and electric guitarist often join the McCombies for festivals, and McCombie loves the addition of mandolin and upright bass for a richer sound that stays close to the group’s old-time roots.

“The same people we play with on stage are the people we record with,” she said. “They’ve been with us since the infancy of the songs.

“It’s really fun when we play together as a duo, and we get super comfortable playing as a duo. And when the others join in, we look forward to it. It’s amazing what a bass can do, especially upright bass. It’s amazing what that low sound can do.”

Embracing the versatility keeps the songs as fresh and vibrant for the performers as for their listeners.

“On a couple of songs, I’ve been putting down my banjo and just singing with Austin on guitar,” McCombie said. “You have to keep it interesting so you can keep your audience interested night after night.”

McCombie is savoring the feeling of being back in front of audiences, who seem to have a new appreciation for live music since the pandemic darkened so many stages.

“People are just whooping and hollering. They’re so excited to be there in person,” McCombie said. “People found us online and are taking a risk to see us in person.”

The next Chatham Rabbits album, “If You See Me Riding By,” is scheduled to drop June 3. If you’re hoping to familiarize yourself with the group’s sound before the show, album options include “Live at Small Pond,” “The Yoke is Easy, the Burden is Full” and “All I Want from You.”

Writing new music on the road isn’t easy when logistics get in the way. In the midst of parking, walking and juggling logistics, “to be honest, it’s hard for us, anyway, to find the time and head space for songwriting,” she said.

The band’s name was inspired a rural community’s hopping cash crop from the early 1900s, and by an earlier string band sponsored by a mill in Bynum, North Carolina, that also used the name. The McCombies bought the mill house by the Haw River many years later and loved learning everything they could about the crowd-pleasing earlier string band, which boasted two fiddle players and two guitar players, plus banjo, mandolin and harp.

Tickets for Friday’s show are $15; they’re $12 in advance. Learn more at thesoutherncville.com.

