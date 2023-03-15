Violinist Brendon Elliott, an alumnus of Florida's New World Symphony, will join the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia for "Masterworks 4: New World Symphony."

Paul Ghun Kim, music director of the Changwon Philharmonic in Korea, will be guest conductor for performances of Antonin Dvorák's "Symphony No. 9 in E minor, 'From the New World,' Op. 95" and Ludwig van Beethoven's "Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61," with Elliott as soloist.

Performances are set for 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in UVa's Old Cabell Hall and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.

Elliott, a Virginia native, received his bachelor's degree from The Curtis Institute of Music and his master's degree from The Juilliard School. He began studying violin with his mother at age 3 and made his solo debut at 10, performing a violin concerto with the Hampton University Orchestra. He is a member of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Kim's appearance has been made possible in part by the Davidson Guest Artist Fund. Elliott's appearance has been made possible by the Angus Macaulay Visiting Artists Fund.

Tickets are selling briskly for Saturdays concert, and remaining loge seats are $20 and $10. Orchestra and balcony seats for Sunday's concert at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center are $45 to $10. For tickets, go online to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.

Mark your calendars for the season's final concert in the Charlottesville Symphony's Masterworks series — "Dazzling Dances," to be presented at 8 p.m. April 22 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. April 23 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. Music Director Benjamin Rous will conduct, and principal flutist Kelly Sulick will be the soloist for Christopher Rouse's "Flute Concerto" (1993). Also on the program will be "Accelerationen," "Banditen-Galopp," "Frühlingsstimmen" and "Eljen a Magyar!" by Johann Strauss II and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio Espagnol."