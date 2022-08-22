 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlottesville Symphony tickets available in one-day sale

  • 0

Until 11:59 p.m. Monday, single tickets for all 10 Masterworks concerts in the 2022-2023 Charlottesville Symphony season will be on sale to the general public for 30% off through the University of Virginia Arts Box Office at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu.

Keep in mind that the Family Holiday Concerts presented with the UVa University Singers may be purchased beginning Monday, but those concert tickets are not included in the one-day sale.

The upcoming season's Masterworks Series includes the following concerts:

■ 8 p.m. Sept. 24 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Sonic Spheres" featuring principal bassoonist Elizabeth Roberts as soloist in Johann Hummel's "Bassoon Concerto in F," plus Franz Schubert's "Rosamunde Overture," Missy Mazzoli's "Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)," three of Johannes Brahms' "21 Hungarian Dances (6, 14 and 5)" and the "Bacchanale" from Camille Saint-Saens' "Samson and Delilah."

People are also reading…

 ■ 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Songs of Destiny" featuring UVa University Singers in Arvo Part's "Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten" and "Da pacem Domine," plus Brahms' "Song of Destiny" and "Symphony No. 3."

■ 8 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Forces of Nature" with Ludwig van Beethoven's "Symphony No. 6," "Metacosmos" by Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Maurice Ravel's "Alborada del gracioso (Morning Song of the Jester)."

■ 8 p.m. March 18 and 3:30 p.m. March 19: "New World Symphony" includes violinist Brendon Elliott in Beethoven's "Violin Concerto," plus Antonin Dvorak's "Symphony No. 9 (From the New World)." The guest conductor is Paul Ghun Kim.

■ 8 p.m. April 22 and 3:30 p.m. April 23: "Dazzling Dances" featuring principal flutist Kelly Sulick in Christpher Rouse's "Flute Concerto," plus a collection of waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss II and Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov's "Capriccio Espagnol." 

The Family Holiday Concerts are set for 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

Subscription tickets remain available through the symphony office at symphony@virgnia.edu or (434) 924-3139.

Online ticket sales began Monday. Telephone and in-person sales for individual tickets will resume at regular prices at noon Sept. 13.

Learn more about Monday's sale at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. For details about the symphony's season, go to cvillesymphony.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris, Carpenter teaming up for Ting Pavilion show

Harris, Carpenter teaming up for Ting Pavilion show

Multiple Grammy Award winners Emmylou Harris and Mary Chapin Carpenter will be teaming up for a concert that'll give the downtown Charlottesville audience plenty of food for thought. And you'll want to be prompt, because a familiar face is opening the show. 

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 20

Live Music in the Orchard: John Kelly: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Imagine Dragons hit the U.S. road, now mixing light and dark

Imagine Dragons hit the U.S. road, now mixing light and dark

Imagine Dragons are touring the U.S. this summer and fall, which means frontman Dan Reynolds has to go to a lot of dark places. The band is debuting songs from “Mercury,” a double album of brooding and moody meditations on death and human frailty. Reynolds must relive the pain at every show. Integrating the new songs into a seamless, fun night out for fans has also been a challenge, with the band needing to somehow fit hits like “Radioactive” and “Believer” with songs like “Wrecked,” which Reynolds wrote about losing his sister-in-law to cancer.

Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'

A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly before she turned 18 has testified that she agonized several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were looking into child abuse allegations involving the singer. The woman, who is now 37 and going by the pseudonym “Jane” at Kelly's Chicago trial, told the court Friday that she ultimately did cooperate with the investigation because she didn't want to “carry his lies.” During cross-examination, she conceded that she lied at one point when she told federal agents that she wasn’t sure if Kelly had abused minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to get others in trouble.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for second time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert