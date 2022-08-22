Charlottesville Symphony tickets available in one-day sale

Until 11:59 p.m. Monday, single tickets for all 10 Masterworks concerts in the 2022-2023 Charlottesville Symphony season will be on sale to the general public for 30% off through the University of Virginia Arts Box Office at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu.

Keep in mind that the Family Holiday Concerts presented with the UVa University Singers may be purchased beginning Monday, but those concert tickets are not included in the one-day sale.

The upcoming season's Masterworks Series includes the following concerts:

■ 8 p.m. Sept. 24 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Sonic Spheres" featuring principal bassoonist Elizabeth Roberts as soloist in Johann Hummel's "Bassoon Concerto in F," plus Franz Schubert's "Rosamunde Overture," Missy Mazzoli's "Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)," three of Johannes Brahms' "21 Hungarian Dances (6, 14 and 5)" and the "Bacchanale" from Camille Saint-Saens' "Samson and Delilah."

■ 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Songs of Destiny" featuring UVa University Singers in Arvo Part's "Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten" and "Da pacem Domine," plus Brahms' "Song of Destiny" and "Symphony No. 3."

■ 8 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Forces of Nature" with Ludwig van Beethoven's "Symphony No. 6," "Metacosmos" by Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Maurice Ravel's "Alborada del gracioso (Morning Song of the Jester)."

■ 8 p.m. March 18 and 3:30 p.m. March 19: "New World Symphony" includes violinist Brendon Elliott in Beethoven's "Violin Concerto," plus Antonin Dvorak's "Symphony No. 9 (From the New World)." The guest conductor is Paul Ghun Kim.

■ 8 p.m. April 22 and 3:30 p.m. April 23: "Dazzling Dances" featuring principal flutist Kelly Sulick in Christpher Rouse's "Flute Concerto," plus a collection of waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss II and Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov's "Capriccio Espagnol."

The Family Holiday Concerts are set for 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

Subscription tickets remain available through the symphony office at symphony@virgnia.edu or (434) 924-3139.

Online ticket sales began Monday. Telephone and in-person sales for individual tickets will resume at regular prices at noon Sept. 13.

Learn more about Monday's sale at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. For details about the symphony's season, go to cvillesymphony.org.