Charlottesville Symphony Society chooses new president, other officers

William H. vonReichbauer is the new president of the Board of Directors of the Charlottesville Symphony Society.
Other officers elected at the society’s recent Annual Meeting include Mary Buckle Searle as vice president, Robert M. Conroy as treasurer and Linda Smith as secretary.
VonReichbauer, who succeeds Missy Shenkir, also is active with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and Building Goodness Foundation.
The Charlottesville Symphony Society provides financial, administrative and marketing support for the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia.
It also produces education and community engagement programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade in an 11-county region.