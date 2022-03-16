Charlottesville Symphony presents Shostakovich, Shchedrin and Strauss

The latest Masterworks concert by the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will feature Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Chamber Symphony, Op. 110a” and selections from Rodion Shchedrin’s “Carmen Suite,” as well as two ways to experience a performance of “Serenade for Winds in E-flat” by Richard Strauss.

The concerts will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.

Music Director Benjamin Rous has created an hourlong program without intermission. Each concert will begin with a performance of the “Serenade for Winds.” On Saturday, the work will be presented in a pre-recorded performance on the large screen in Cabell Hall Auditorium in keeping with COVID restrictions. At the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, the larger stage allows for safely accommodating 14 wind players for a live performance during Sunday’s concert.

Although the symphony’s popular “Know the Score” lectures on Saturday evenings have been suspended for the time being, program notes are available on the website at cvillesymphony.org.

Both venues are accessible to listeners who use wheelchairs. Free parking is available Saturday in UVa’s Central Grounds Parking Garage and at the Performing Arts Center on Sunday. Charlottesville Free Trolley passengers can use the McCormick Road stop near the UVa Amphitheater.

Audience members attending Saturday’s event at UVa must wear masks at all times inside Old Cabell Hall.

At the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, audience members must wear masks and must present either proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within the past 72 hours. A valid photo ID must be shown; anyone who cannot show both required documents will receive a ticket refund and will not be allowed to attend the concert.

Tickets range from $45 to $10. UVa students each may request one free ticket in advance. UVa faculty and staff members may get 20% discounts on tickets to individual performances; subscriptions, the December Family Holiday concerts, “Pops at the Paramount” and previously purchased tickets are not eligible for the discount. Get tickets online at artsboxcoffice.virginia.edu or buy them at the UVa Arts Box Office in the lobby of the Drama Building from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For tickets and details, call (434) 924-3376.

Mark your calendars for the final concert of the season, which will be presented at 8 p.m. April 23 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and at 3:30 p.m. April 24 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. The program will include Wagner’s “Prelude to ‘Die Meistersinger,’” Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201” and Haydn’s “Cello Concerto in C Major” with cellist Adam Carter.