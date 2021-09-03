Charlottesville Symphony opens performance season Oct. 2

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will return to the Cabell Hall Auditorium stage in Old Cabell Hall with a program of works for strings, harp, piano and percussion at 8 p.m. Oct. 2. Dancers from Charlottesville Ballet also will perform.

The program also will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.

Playing woodwind and brass instruments indoors remains prohibited at UVa, so Music Director Benjamin Rous has chosen compositions for the "Masterworks 1" concert that focus on other sections of the orchestra.

On Oct. 2 and 3, Rous will conduct a "Together Again" program featuring Mozart's "Divertimento in D Major, K. 136," Elgar's "Serenade in E minor, Op. 20," Dvorak's "Serenade in E Major, Op. 22, Movement 1," Mahler's "Adagietto from 'Symphony No. 5'" and Frank's "Escaramuza."

Keep in mind that everyone who attends the concerts at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center on Oct. 3 will be asked to show proof of vaccination or the negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours, plus a photo ID. Audience members who arrive without one of the required items will not be allowed to attend, and they will receive refunds.