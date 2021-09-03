 Skip to main content
Charlottesville Symphony opens performance season Oct. 2
Charlottesville Symphony opens performance season Oct. 2

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will return to the Cabell Hall Auditorium stage in Old Cabell Hall with a program of works for strings, harp, piano and percussion at 8 p.m. Oct. 2. Dancers from Charlottesville Ballet also will perform.

The program also will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.

Playing woodwind and brass instruments indoors remains prohibited at UVa, so Music Director Benjamin Rous has chosen compositions for the "Masterworks 1" concert that focus on other sections of the orchestra.

On Oct. 2 and 3, Rous will conduct a "Together Again" program featuring Mozart's "Divertimento in D Major, K. 136," Elgar's "Serenade in E minor, Op. 20," Dvorak's "Serenade in E Major, Op. 22, Movement 1," Mahler's "Adagietto from 'Symphony No. 5'" and Frank's "Escaramuza."

Keep in mind that everyone who attends the concerts at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center on Oct. 3 will be asked to show proof of vaccination or the negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours, plus a photo ID. Audience members who arrive without one of the required items will not be allowed to attend, and they will receive refunds.

The box office will reopen at noon Sept. 13 online at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. Sales will resume Sept. 14 by phone at (434) 924-3376 and in person from noon to 5 p.m. at 109 Culbreth Road. The Arts Box Office will have new hours this academic year, staying open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

This season, only individual tickets will be available for the first two Masterworks concerts on Oct. 2 and 3 and Nov. 6 and 7. This fall, subscribers will get the opportunity to renew the same seats they'd reserved for the 2019-2020 season for upcoming February, March and April concerts.

Plan ahead for the other upcoming concerts in the symphony's new season:

■ 8 p.m. Nov. 6 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7: "Masterworks 2" concert with Rous and bassist Peter Spaar in a "Bass & Brahms" program featuring Mazzoli's "Dark with Excessive Bright" and Brahms' "Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68."

■ 8 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13: "Masterworks 3" concert with Rous conducting an "Old World" program of Mendelssohn's "The Hebrides Overture, Op. 26," Respighi's "Fountains of Rome," Rachmaninoff's "Isle of the Dead" and Smetana's "The Moldau."

■ 8 p.m. March 19 and 3:30 p.m. March 20: "Masterworks 4" concert with guest conductor Paul Ghun Kim and violinist Brendon Elliott in a "New World" program of Liszt's "Les Preludes, S. 97," Price's "Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major" and Dvorak's "Symphony No.9 in E minor, 'From the New World.'''

■ 8 p.m. April 23 and 3:30 p.m. April 24: "Masterworks 4" concert with Rous and flutist Kelly Sulick in a "Dazzling Dances" program including Rouse's "Flute Concerto," Johann Strauss II's "Accelerationen," "Banditen-Galopp," "Fruhlingsstimmen" and "Eljen a Magyar!" and Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34."

Audience members should remember that programs, artists and venues are subject to change. For tickets and information, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. For information about the symphony, go to cvillesymphony.org.

