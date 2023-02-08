The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will present "Forces of Nature," its third Masterworks program of the season, at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center.

The program will include Ludwig van Beethoven's "Symphony No. 6 in F Major, 'Pastoral,'" "Metacosmos" by Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Maurice Ravel's "Alborada del gracioso (Morning Song of the Jester)." Music director Benjamin Rous will conduct.

Beethoven's name for his Sixth Symphony was "Pastoral Symphony, or Recollections of Country Life." He titled the individual movements "Awakening of Cheerful Feelings on Arrival in the Country," "Scene by the Brook," "The Merry Gathering of Country Folk," "Thunderstorm" and "The Shepherd's Cheerful and Thankful Feelings After the Storm."

Audience members can listen for an alto flute, a euphonium, a second harp and a variety of percussion instruments.

Individual tickets are $45 to $10, and students pay $10. UVa students may request one free ticket in advance. For tickets and details, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.

UVa faculty and staff members and students have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to enter a lottery for admission to "Beethoven Up Close," which Rous and 26 members of the symphony will present at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Carr's Hill as part of the Arts on the Hill series.

The OpenGrounds event is an ongoing collaboration among UVa Arts, the Office of the President and the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost. Each lottery winner has the option of bringing a guest. Winners will be notified no later than 3 p.m. Friday.

To enter the lottery, go to arts.virginia.edu/artsonthehill.

Nathaniel Lee, the symphony's principal trombonist, will perform in the next UVa Chamber Music Series concert at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Cabell Hall Auditorium.

A founding member of the American Trombone Quartet, Lee will perform a transcription for trombone of J.S. Bach's "Sarabande" from "Cello Suite No. 2"; "Canonic Duets" by Georg Philipp Telemann, which Lee will perform with trombonist Srikar Chittari; "Concerto for Alto Trombone and Orchestra" by Johann Georg Albrechtsberger with collaborative pianist John Mayhood; P.F. Strohm's "Serenade for Viola and Trombone" with violist Megan Gray and Mayhood; and "Trio for Trumpet, Trombone and Piano" by Derek Bourgeois, which features trumpeter Maximillian McNutt and Mayhood.

Tickets are $15; UVa faculty and staff members get in for $13, and students pay $5. Youths ages 6 to 18 attend for free. Learn more at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu.