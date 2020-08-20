Charlottesville Symphony delays public concerts until 2021

Charlottesville symphony delays concerts until 2021

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will not present live concerts until next year.

Janet Kaltenbach, the symphony’s executive director, announced Thursday that the symphony hopes to resume live performances in February, although plans may change in accordance with recommendations by public health officials. Updates will be provided throughout the fall, she said.

“While we are deeply disappointed, this action is necessary to ensure the health and safety of our orchestra members, staff, volunteers and audiences,” Kaltenback wrote in the announcement.

For information, visit cvillesympho ny.org.

Regal Stonefield theaters set to reopen on Friday at noon

Regal Stonefield Stadium 14 will reopen Friday, with screenings starting at noon and tickets starting at $5.

John Fithian, a University of Virginia School of Law alumnus who is CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, will be on hand to broadcast from the theater lobby at noon Friday.