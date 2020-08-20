Charlottesville Symphony delays public concerts until 2021

Charlottesville symphony delays concerts until 2021
The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will not present live concerts until next year.
Janet Kaltenbach, the symphony’s executive director, announced Thursday that the symphony hopes to resume live performances in February, although plans may change in accordance with recommendations by public health officials. Updates will be provided throughout the fall, she said.
“While we are deeply disappointed, this action is necessary to ensure the health and safety of our orchestra members, staff, volunteers and audiences,” Kaltenback wrote in the announcement.
For information, visit cvillesympho ny.org.
Regal Stonefield theaters set to reopen on Friday at noon
Regal Stonefield Stadium 14 will reopen Friday, with screenings starting at noon and tickets starting at $5.
John Fithian, a University of Virginia School of Law alumnus who is CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, will be on hand to broadcast from the theater lobby at noon Friday.
The cinema will reopen with a variety of new health and safety measures to help keep movie buffs safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Screenings will take place from noon to 11 p.m. For details, cal (434) 462-7342 or visit regmovies.com.
From wire reports
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!