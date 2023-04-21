The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia is winding up its 2022-2023 Masterworks concert season with "Masterworks 5: Dazzling Dances." The program will be presented at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in UVa's Old Cabell Hall and at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.

The program includes "Concerto for Flute and Orchestra (1993)" by Christopher Rouse; a collection of waltzes by Johann Strauss II, the "Waltz King," including "Accelerationen, Op. 234," "Banditen-Galopp, Op. 378," "Frühlingsstimmen, Op. 410" and "Eljen a Magyar!, Op. 332"; and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34."

Kelly Sulick, principal flutist of the symphony, will be the soloist for the Rouse concerto. Sulick holds the Thomas C. and Margaret M. MacAvoy Endowed Flute Chair at UVa.

The Rouse concerto is filled with Celtic influences honoring the roots of the composer's ancestors. This weekend's performances are the first by the Charlottesville Symphony. Rouse, who served on the composition faculty at the Juilliard School, won the Pulitzer Prize for his "Trombone Concerto." He died in 2019.

Rimsky-Korsakov's famed work shows off different symphony instruments while exploring two Spanish dances — the alborada and the fandango.

Tickets are $45 to $10. Get them online at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu, at the door one hour before each performance or by calling (434) 924-3376.