Charlottesville Symphony at University of Virginia launches new season

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia is opening its new season with music by Johann Hummel, Missy Mazzoli, Johannes Brahms and Camille Saint-Saëns this weekend.

The first concerts of the symphony's 48th season will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School. Music Director Benjamin Rous will lead the full orchestra together on stage after three years of COVID 19-related interruptions.

Principal bassoonist Elizabeth Roberts will be the soloist in Hummel's "Bassoon Concerto in F Major."

Mazzoli's "Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)" offers what the composer calls "music in the shape of a solar system" to help illustrate the elliptical travels of planets in orbit. Listen for 10 harmonicas that will join the symphony members for this work.

Also on the program will be three selections from Brahms's "21 Hungarian Dances." Rous has chosen dances 6, 14 and 5.

Bringing the program to a close will be the "Bacchanale" from Saint-Saëns' opera "Samson and Delilah."

Learn more about each of the works by going to cvillesymphony.org and reading the program notes written by program annotator Laurie Shulman. The notes are available two weeks before each of the symphony's Masterworks concerts.

Wearing masks is optional at both venues. Both venues are accessible to patrons who use wheelchairs.

Free parking will be available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street on Saturday evening and at MLKPAC on Sunday afternoon. The Charlottesville Free Trolley stops near Old Cabell Hall  at McCormick Road near UVa Amphitheater.

Tickets range from $45 to $10 for adults and $10 for students. Each UVa student may request a free ticket in advance. UVa faculty and staff members get a 20% discount.

For tickets, call the box office at (434) 924-3376 or go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu.

To learn more about season subscriptions, go to cvillesymphony.org or call (434) 924-3139. It isn't too late to get a subscription and take advantage of priority seating, free ticket exchanges, free lost-ticket vouchers — and a complimentary ticket voucher to help introduce a family member or friend to the wonders of symphonic music that spans the centuries.

