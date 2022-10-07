Charlottesville Jazz Society fills musical fundraiser with veterans, young talents

While the COVID-19 pandemic was shuttering music venues across the country, the Charlottesville Jazz Society was helping local musicians stay focused on the power of an all-American art form to heal and uplift listeners of all backgrounds.

At a time when making a living through performing music was challenging, “we offered the local artists a lump sum of money,” said Gary Funston of the Charlottesville Jazz Society.

The organization also helped provide pay for musicians who kept performances going in the community through live-streamed events presented by The Front Porch. This weekend, listeners get a chance to give back and help replenish the coffers.

The Charlottesville Jazz Society’s 2022 Jazz Festival Fundraiser is planned for 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at The Front Porch.

Sunday’s lineup includes The Ivan Orr Ensemble at 2:30 p.m., Olivia Hadley & Stella Sokolowski Quartet at 3:30 p.m., John D’earth featuring Tina Hashemi at 4:30 p.m., Michael Elswick Gathering at 5:30 p.m. and Will Evans & Angelica X at 6:30 p.m.

Evans and Sokolowski, as second-generation standouts from Charlottesville’s music community, represent fresh new directions. Evans is the son of award-winning singer-songwriter Terri Allard, and Sokolowski’s father is musician Mike Sokolowski.

“It was great to see these kids come through Greg Thomas’ program at [Albemarle High School],” Funston said. “Time flies.”

Funston said that although he “was calling this a mini-jazz festival and fundraiser,” he’d love to see it plant the seeds for a full-sized Charlottesville jazz festival, which has been a dream for local musicians and organizers alike over the years.

For now, expect good things in smaller packages while jazz fans and other music lovers return gradually to live performances. “Audiences still are very wary,” Funston said.

Tickets are $25; Charlottesville Jazz Society members pay $20. The From Porch is at For details, go to https://cvillejazz.org.

And when you get home, be sure to to put that festival program in a safe place, because it’s your ticket to a free jazz concert by guitarist Pat Bergeson and pianist Michael Jefry Stevens at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 in a downtown Charlottesville loft space.

The Oct. 16 concert will be presented by the Charlottesville Jazz Society, WTJU and The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in conjunction with “The Art of the American Guitar,” a new exhibition at the Richmond museum that is tracing guitar symbolism from the early 19th century to the present.

Call (434) 249-6191 for the location of the Oct. 16 event and other details — and whatever you do, don’t misplace your program from Sunday’s mini-festival. If you do, you’ll need to pay $15 to attend — or $10 if you’re a Jazz Society member.