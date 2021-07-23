Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival opens on Sept. 9

The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival will offer live performances of works by William Grant Still, Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak, Jessie Montgomery and other composers from Sept. 9 to 19 at Cabell Hall Auditorium, Paramount Theater and King Family Vineyards.
Tickets for the 22nd annual festival, presented by co-artistic directors Raphael Bell and Timothy Summers, will go on sale soon at cvillechambermusic.org.
The schedule opens with Series Concert One at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Paramount. Montgomery’s “Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin,” Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, ‘Ghost,’” and Dvorak’s “Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 87” will be presented by violinists Amy Schwartz Moretti and Summers, violist Nicholas Cords, cellists Edward Arron and Bell, and pianists Andrew Armstrong and Lukas Vondracek.
The program for this year’s Free Community Concert, set for 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Paramount, includes Jacques Offenbach’s “Duo for Two Cellos,” Bohuslav Martinu’s “Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola, H. 313,” Still’s “Mother and Child,” Dvorak’s “Songs My Mother Taught Me,” arranged by Fritz Kreisler, and other works. The music will be performed by violinists Tessa Lark, Moretti and Summers; violist Cords; cellists Arron and Bell; and pianists Armstrong and Vondracek.
Series Concert Two will start at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 in Old Cabell Hall. The program features Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2,” Cesar Franck’s “Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano” and Dvorak’s “Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81,” performed by violinists James Ehnes, Lark and Summers, plus Cords, Arron, Bell, Armstrong and Vondracek.
“Bach to Bluegrass” will take place in the Carriage House at King Family Vineyards. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 13, with the music starting at 7 p.m. Lark’s “Stradgrass” fiddling, a lively Antonio Vivaldi concerto for dueling cellists and a variety of classical and bluegrass pieces will be presented. Double bassist Sam Suggs will join Lark, Ehnes, Summers, Cords, Arron and Bell.
Series Concert Three, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Paramount, offers Leos Janacek’s “String Quartet No. 1, ‘Kreutzer Sonata,’” Reena Esmail’s “Zeher (Poison),” Josef Suk’s “Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale ‘St. Wenceslas’” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50.” Ehnes, Lark, Summers, Cords, Arron, Bell and Armstrong are the artists.
Next will be Series Concert Four at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in Old Cabell Hall, featuring Charles Ives’ “Sunrise for Voice, Violin and Piano,” Amanda Rontgen-Maier’s “Violin Sonata in B minor” and Johannes Brahms’ “Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major, Op. 8” featuring soprano Rachel Calloway, violinist Soovin Kim, violinist Aki Sauliere, pianist Mimi Solomon, and Summers and Bell.
The final event is Series Concert Five, which begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in Old Cabell Hall. Paola Prestini’s “Thrush Song” and Franz Schubert’s “Piano Quintet in A Major, D. 667, ‘Trout’’’ will feature conductor Benjamin Rous, percussionist I-Jen Fang and Kim, Sauliere, Summers, Bell, Suggs and Solomon.
For tickets and details, go to cvillechambermusic.org. For information, dial (434) 295-5395.
July Mini-FestivalThe festival has been releasing Mini-Festival virtual performances by festival favorites throughout the pandemic, and the latest includes a performance of Beethoven’s “Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major, Op 102, No. 1” by cellist Bell and pianist Boris Giltburg, which was released Friday, and a program to be released at 10 a.m. Saturday that will feature pianist Benjamin Hochman in the world premiere of two canons by Christopher Trapani and music by J.S. Bach.
Go to the Listening Room section at cvillechambermusic.org to hear the previous performances in the Mini-Festival series.