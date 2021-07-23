Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival opens on Sept. 9

Series Concert Two will start at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 in Old Cabell Hall. The program features Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2,” Cesar Franck’s “Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano” and Dvorak’s “Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81,” performed by violinists James Ehnes, Lark and Summers, plus Cords, Arron, Bell, Armstrong and Vondracek.

“Bach to Bluegrass” will take place in the Carriage House at King Family Vineyards. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 13, with the music starting at 7 p.m. Lark’s “Stradgrass” fiddling, a lively Antonio Vivaldi concerto for dueling cellists and a variety of classical and bluegrass pieces will be presented. Double bassist Sam Suggs will join Lark, Ehnes, Summers, Cords, Arron and Bell.

Series Concert Three, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Paramount, offers Leos Janacek’s “String Quartet No. 1, ‘Kreutzer Sonata,’” Reena Esmail’s “Zeher (Poison),” Josef Suk’s “Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale ‘St. Wenceslas’” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50.” Ehnes, Lark, Summers, Cords, Arron, Bell and Armstrong are the artists.