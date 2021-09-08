Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival offers live, livestreamed choices

Yearning to attend live concerts again after a long pandemic-fueled delay? Hoping you can listen from the safety and comfort of home instead? This year, fans of the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival have options.

The festival, led by co-founders and co-artistic directors Timothy Summers and Raphael Bell, opens Thursday evening for listeners who look forward to settling into seats at the Paramount Theater. Audience members also can buy tickets to livestreamed performances if they prefer.

The livestreamed performances can be viewed by ticketholders of live and virtual concertgoers alike through Sept. 30 at cvillechambermusic.org.

David McCormick, the festival’s executive director, said offering both options will help make sure audiences can relax and focus on the music without worrying about whatever monkey wrenches the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might wield at any given time.

“There were many months of uncertainty in the planning stages. Is everybody going to be vaccinated at this point? Will things really be opening up?” McCormick said. “I think now we have a plan that will survive almost anything.