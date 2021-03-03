Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival launches its second Mini-Festival

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is presenting the second of its three Mini-Festivals from Thursday through Sunday at cvillechambermusic.org. A video recording of a single major classical work will be released at 10 a.m. each day, and artistic directors Timothy Summers and Raphael Bell will be featured — Summers from Berlin, and Bell from Belgium.
Summers will perform the solo “Passacaglia” from the Mystery Sonatas by 17th-century Baroque composer Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber on violin. The work, which dates to the 1670s, is possibly the greatest work for unaccompanied violin before J.S. Bach’s time. It evokes the Feast of the Guardian Angel, and it is based on a single falling line.
Summers, a member of the first violin section of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, also will team up in Berlin with pianist Benjamin Hochman, a festival regular and an Avery Fisher Career Grant winner, to perform “Six Melodies” by John Cage.
Bell, principal cellist of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra, will team up with pianist Boris Giltburg to perform Rachmaninoff’s “Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19.” The work was premiered in 1901 in Moscow with Rachmaninoff at the piano and Anatoly Brandukov on cello. Brandukov was best man at Rachmaninoff’s wedding.
Giltburg marked the Beethoven anniversary in 2020 by learning and performing all 35 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas.
In New York, three festival alumni will team up on the Bard College campus to perform “Divertimento for String Trio, K. 563” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Listen for Grammy Award winner Johnny Gandelsman on violin, Grammy nominee Melissa Reardon on viola and Boston Chamber Music Society member and founding Daedalus Quartet member Raman Ramakrishnan on cello.
The four video recordings will be shared for free through the end of May at cvillechambermusic.org.
Listeners can check out the Bento Box feature on the festival’s website for a multidisciplinary experience. Look for program notes, discussions, artist biographies and other features tied to each of the video performances.
Summers also has developed a visual tool that offers color-coded analysis of the performances’ harmonic content.
The third Mini-Festival will be presented in May; the artists and repertoire will be announced soon. Head to cville chambermusic.org for music and details.