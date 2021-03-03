Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival launches its second Mini-Festival

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is presenting the second of its three Mini-Festivals from Thursday through Sunday at cvillechambermusic.org. A video recording of a single major classical work will be released at 10 a.m. each day, and artistic directors Timothy Summers and Raphael Bell will be featured — Summers from Berlin, and Bell from Belgium.

Summers will perform the solo “Passacaglia” from the Mystery Sonatas by 17th-century Baroque composer Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber on violin. The work, which dates to the 1670s, is possibly the greatest work for unaccompanied violin before J.S. Bach’s time. It evokes the Feast of the Guardian Angel, and it is based on a single falling line.

Summers, a member of the first violin section of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, also will team up in Berlin with pianist Benjamin Hochman, a festival regular and an Avery Fisher Career Grant winner, to perform “Six Melodies” by John Cage.

Bell, principal cellist of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra, will team up with pianist Boris Giltburg to perform Rachmaninoff’s “Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19.” The work was premiered in 1901 in Moscow with Rachmaninoff at the piano and Anatoly Brandukov on cello. Brandukov was best man at Rachmaninoff’s wedding.