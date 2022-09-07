Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival begins 23rd season

Starting Thursday, the 23rd annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival will be bringing award-winning musicians and fresh works by 11 living composers to a variety of Charlottesville venues.

This week’s offerings begin with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Paramount Theater and the annual free community concert at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount. There will be a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, plus an event at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Carriage House at King Family Vineyards.

Coming up next will be another concert at the Paramount at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Paramount and another at 3 p.m. Sept. 18 in Cabell Hall Auditorium.

The festival’s founders and artistic directors are violinist Timothy Summers, who lives and works in Berlin, Germany, and cellist Raphael Bell, who is based in Antwerp, Belgium. Both are Charlottesville High School Orchestra alumni and Juilliard graduates.

New performers this year include violinist Alex Fortes and flutist Eric Lamb. Returning artists include violinists James Ehnes, Jennifer Frautschi and Johnny Gandelsman; violist Jessica Thompson; cellist Raman Ramakrishnan; pianist Andrew Armstrong; and percussionists Greg Beyer and I-Jen Fang. Violist Ayn Balija will join the musicians for the final work in the festival.

Tuesday’s “A Musical Offering” at King Family Vineyards will include violinist Gandelsman’s performance of J.S. Bach’s “Partita No. 1” and a new piece commissioned for the program by local composer Brian Simalchik. Also on the program are short recent pieces for strings, flute and percussion.

New this year is the addition of free student rush tickets for concerts at the Paramount and Old Cabell Hall to help make it easier for young listeners to attend. Starting an hour before each performance, bring your valid student ID to the box office to get the free ticket.

A four-concert package is available for $90, $65 and $20 for youths and students ages 6 and older. Single concert tickets are $25, $18 and $6, respectively. Purchase them online at www.cvillechambermusic.org or call the box office at (434) 295-5395 from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Festival organizers encourage all listeners to be vaccinated against COVID- 19 and wear masks while inside the concert venues. As pandemic conditions can change, be sure to check the festival’s website and those of the venues.

Get all the details at www.cvillechamber music.org.